The No. 1 Apache Ladies continued their unbeaten season with a 2-0 victory over Jacksonville College in the Region XIV Soccer Semifinals on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex in Tyler.
Tyler Junior College (18-0-0) advances to the Region XIV Championship where the Apache Ladies will meet No. 12 Angelina (15-2-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pat Hartley. The winner will host the Region V champion Hill College in the South District championship for the right to advance to the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament, which is scheduled for Nov. 13-19 at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia.
The Lady Jaguars, who had upset Region XXIII champion LSU-Eunice 2-1 in the regional quarterfinals, end their season at 6-11-1. The Apache Ladies received a bye in the QF by virtue of their regular season championship.
Angelina defeated Navarro, 3-0, on Sunday in the other semifinal in Lufkin.
TJC Coach Corey Rose said the Apache Ladies did not play their best but that Jacksonville was the cause of that.
“This time of the year we get teams’ extra best against us,” Rose said. “They were a handful today. They had a good game plan and we didn’t play as well. But credit to them for making it a tough battle and for getting us prepared for the next one.”
Adizatu Mustapha put the Apache Ladies on top 1-0 when she scored an unassisted goal at 36 minutes and 55 seconds of the first half. That’s the way it stayed until late in the second half.
TJC made it 2-0 at 79:01 as Esalenna Galekhutle scored off an assist from Emma Taylor.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for the clean sheet, making five saves.
Rose praised the play of Wilken and the defense, but noted the midfield and strikers “struggled.”
It was the 13th shutout of the season by the Apache Ladies.
APACHES BASKETBALL
The TJC Apaches basketball team opens its season on Tuesday, hosting Strength ‘n Motion at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Apaches are home on Friday (6 p.m. vs. Southwestern Christian College) and Saturday (2 p.m. vs. Dallas College-Brookhaven).
APACHE LADIES BASKETBALL
Defending national champion Apache Ladies open on the road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday. TJC plays Southwest Mississippi at 3:30 p.m.
On Friday, the Apache Ladies meet Coahoma (Mississippi) at 11 a.m.
The Apache Ladies will host the Herb Richardson Classic on Nov. 11-12. On Nov. 11, TJC will play Shorter College (7 p.m.) and on Nov. 12 the Tribe will meet North American University at 4 p.m.