It was a celebratory night for the TJC soccer teams on Wednesday.
Both the Apache Ladies and Apaches came out with victories over Angelina College while also honoring sophomores and Tyler Junior College men's Coach Steve Clements.
In the first match at Pat Hartley Field, the Apache Ladies, led by Tami Groenedijk's hat trick, defeated the No. 16 Lady Roadrunners, 3-1, for their 43rd consecutive win.
In the second game, Tyger Smalls scored in the 103rd minute as the No. 4 Apaches defeated No. 14 Angelina 1-0 to clinch the Region XIV Conference regular season championship.
WOMEN
The victory was the 43rd straight for TJC, which improves to 17-0 overall and 13-0 in Region XIV. The Lady Roadrunners are 9-4 overall and in conference.
Kassie Leonce had an assist for the Apache Ladies.
TJC coach Corey Rose honored the Apache Lady sophomores. Honored were Iva Trifunovic (defender, Obrenovac, Serbia), Mariana Sabaj (midfielder, Houston, Alief Taylor High School), Moira Van Der Putt (midfielder, Amsterdam, Netherlands), Mady Hatch (defender, Hurricane, Utah, Hurricane High School), Demi Van Stappershoef (defender, Venray, Netherlands), Kerry Lee (forward/midfielder, Belton, Harker Heights High School), Meghan Romines (midfielder, Tyler, Tyler Lee High School), Daniella Wilken (goalkeeper, Herning, Denmark) and Rocio Fernandez (defender, Madrid, Spain).
TJC returns to play on Saturday with the regular season finale, traveling to Jacksonville College for a 5 p.m. contest.
Angelina is scheduled to host Trinity Valley at 5 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin.
MEN
Luis Flores booted the ball about 30 yards on a fast break, Smalls collected the ball, outracing two Roadrunners. He stopped and then fired the ball into the net for the golden goal, making TJC the winner.
Along with winning the conference, the Apaches receive a bye in the postseason. Their first playoff game will be in Tyler on Nov. 6. TJC (14-1, 13-0) has another regular season game on Saturday, traveling to Jacksonville College for a 7 p.m. contest.
"It was a good win, a good conference win," said TJC coach Steve Clements, who was honored before the game for his 500th victory on Saturday in Paris.
The Apaches' defense allowed the Roadrunners only one shot on goal. That ball was saved by TJC goalkeeper Aidan Leak.
TJC had 25 shots and 10 were on target.
Angelina (11-3, 10-3) concludes the regular season on Saturday, hosting Trinity Valley in Lufkin. The match has a 7:30 p.m. start.