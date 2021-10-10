BEEVILLE — Jonathan Martinez scored the golden gold in overtime, lifting the No. 5 Tyler Junior College Apaches to a 1-0 victory over Coastal Bend in a Region XIV soccer match on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Cougars' soccer field.
The Apaches improve to 11-1 on the season and 10-0 in Region XIV. The Cougars fall to 7-4-1 and 7-3.
TJC has now won two consecutive matches in Beeville in overtime, including last year's playoff game.
Martinez finished the game when he scored off an assist from Erik Andersen.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the clean sheet. He made three saves for the Apaches. Harry Scott was in goal for the Cougars, making 11 saves.
TJC returns to play on Wednesday, hosting Northeast Texas at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CBC is scheduled to play Angelina in Lufkin on Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. scheduled start.