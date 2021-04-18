The nationally ranked Tyler Junior College soccer teams swept a Region XIV doubleheader on Sunday at Jacksonville College.
The Apache Ladies, ranked No. 1 in the nation, scored a 5-0 victory, followed by the Apaches, ranked No. 12 in the country, registered a 1-0 win.
Both teams are scheduled to return to play against Paris Junior College on Tuesday at Pat Hartley Field in Tyler. The women's game is scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Mukarama Abdulai and Viktoria Adam each scored two goals to power the Apache Ladies, who are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Region XIV.
Natalie Martinez also had a goal for TJC.
Assists were by Mady Hatch, Isabel Kopp, Hitomi Yamaue and Jacueline Wiebe.
The Lady Jaguars fall to 2-1-1 overall and 2-1 in league play.
MEN
In the second game, the Apaches' Frederik Heise scored in the 53rd minute for lone goal.
Issaka Salifu assisted on the goal.
Ron Boaz was in goal for the clean sheet, making four saves.
Defenders helping the Apaches for the shutout were Joe MacPherson, Tristan Singh, Dominik Kurija and Samuel Cardoza.
The Apaches improve to 3-2 on the season and 3-1 in Region XIV. The Jaguars are 3-2 overall and 3-1 in conference. Jacksonville is scheduled to host Northeast Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday.