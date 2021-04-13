The Tyler Junior College soccer teams swept a doubleheader on Tuesday against Blinn College at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
In the first game, the No. 1-ranked Apache Ladies defeated the Lady Buccaneers 4-0.
In the men's game, the No. 12 Apaches downed the Buccaneers 7-1.
Both teams are in action on Friday as they play host to Northeast Texas in a doubleheader with the women playing at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
The Buccaneers (2-2, 2-2) are scheduled to face Ranger in Brenham at 5 p.m. Saturday, while the Lady Bucs meet Ranger at 7 p.m.
WOMEN
The Apache Ladies improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Region XIV.
Mukarama Abdulai scored two goals for TJC. One was on a penalty kick.
Other goals were from Hitomi Yamaue (free kick) and Skylar Parker off an assist from Mady Hatch.
Daniella Wilken and Ayana Aoyagi split time in goal for the Apache Ladies.
Blinn is 2-2 overall and 2-2 in Region XIV.
MEN
The Apaches got into the win column as Coach Steve Clements are working on getting better each game. TJC is 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in Region XIV.
Tyler took a 3-1 halftime lead.
Scoring goals for the Apaches were Joseph MacPherson (2), Raul Carillo (2), Okeeno Allen (1), Issaka Salifu (1) and Samuel Cardoza (1).
Assists were by Mads Eslund, Emmanuel Owusu, Marc Tirado and Frederik Heise.
Alejandro De Le Torre, a sophomore from Georgetown, was in goal for TJC and made two saves. Backline defenders praised for their play were Tristan Singh and Oliver Plusnin.
Marco Rodriguez Jr. scored Blinn's lone goal, while Derek Norsworthy recorded one assist to lead Blinn's offense. On defense, GK Diego Berlingeri tallied nine saves.