After playing on the road for their last four games, the Apaches were ready for the friendly confines of Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
The No. 7 Tyler Junior College soccer squad felt right at home, registering a 5-0 Region XIV Conference win over Coastal Bend College on a cool Wednesday afternoon.
"It was nice to play at home," said TJC Coach Steve Clements, whose club improves to 11-2-1 overall and 11-2 in conference. "We've been on the road for two weeks."
Clements was pleased how his team was focused throughout, along with the fast start.
Tyler scored just two minutes into the contest as Tai Reece Chisholm found the net on a pass from Luis Flores.
Tyger Smalls made it 2-0 at the 16-minute mark when he scored off a feed from Thomas Lamaille.
The Apaches did not let up as Tyler made it 3-0 at 23 minutes as D'andre Williams made a goal off an assist from Tony Ngombi.
TJC topped off the first-half outburst with goals from Ngombi (Ryley Smith assist) and Smalls (Issaka Salifu assist).
Aidan Leak was in goal for the clean sheet, making two saves.
Tyler had four corner kicks to two by the Cougars with TJC taking 17 shots on goal (8 on target) and CBC taking five shots on goal (2 on target).
Coastal Bend falls to 7-6-2 overall and 6-5-2 in conference.
On Saturday in Brenham, Tyler won 4-2 over the Buccaneers. Smalls had a hat trick for TJC with Henrique Bueno adding a goal. Smalls was assisted on two of his goals by his young brother, Mydas Smalls. D'andre Williams and Jake Shaked also had assists.
Corsin Schuepbach was in goal for TJC, making four saves.
TJC's regular season finale is on Saturday as the Apaches play host to Trinity Valley Community College at 7 p.m. Coast Bend travels to Blinn for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.
The playoffs are scheduled to begin next week. Tyler is currently second, a half-game behind Angelina, and if the Apaches stay there they will host a game on Wednesday, Oct. 26. If TJC jumps past the Roadrunners, the Apaches would host on Saturday, Oct. 29.