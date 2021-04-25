It was wild Saturday night at Pat Hartley Field as the No. 13 Apaches and Jacksonville College Jaguars fought to a 5-5 tie in a Region XIV soccer match.

Tyler Junior College led 3-0 only to see the Jaguars fight back and eventually take a 5-4 lead. TJC scored a late goal to force overtime.

The Apaches (4-2-1, 4-1-1) scored three quick goals — Tristan Singh (assist from Marc Tirado), Frederik Heise (assist from Samuel Cardoza) and Jonathan Martinez (assist from Heise).

However, the Jags (3-2-1, 3-1-1) rallied to tie the game at 3-3 before halftime.

TJC went on top 4-3 as Okeeno Allen scored off an assist by Singh. Jacksonville scored back-to-back goals to lead 5-4.

Then at the 70-minute mark, Issaka Salifu scored off an assist by Frederik Heise to tie the game at 5-5. 

Neither team scored in OT.

TJC returns to play on Friday, hosting LSU-Eunice at 7 p.m.

 
 

