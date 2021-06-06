The No. 10 Iowa Lakes Community College Lakers scored an early goal and then held off the No. 6 Apaches for a 1-0 win on Sunday in the NJCAA Division I Men's National Soccer Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.
The Estherville, Iowa school improved to 2-0 in Pool C after the Lakers defeated No. 3 Daytona State (Florida), 1-0, on Saturday.
Tyler Junior College (10-4-2) is scheduled to play Daytona State at 3 p.m. (Central) on Monday. Iowa Lakes — with six points for the two wins — captures Pool C and advances to the semifinals on Wednesday.
The Lakers (12-4-1) scored the only goal of the match early on as David Owusu scored off an assist from Leonardo Seixas with 14:45 on the clock.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the Apaches and made six saves. Taariq Ganga was in goal for the Lakers, making two saves for the clean sheet.
Tyler had six shots and nine corner kicks, while Iowa Lakes had 11 shots and two CKs.
---
NJCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament
Stryker Complex
Wichita, Kan.
Saturday
Iowa Western 1, Laramie County (Wyo.) 0
Coastal Bend 1, Salt Lake (Utah) 0
Iowa Lakes (Iowa) 1, Daytona State (Fla.) 0
Western Texas 1, Snow (Utah) 0
Sunday
Laramie County (Wyo.) 3, LSU-Eunice 2
Barton (Kan.) 2, Coastal Bend 1
Iowa Lakes (Iowa) 1, Tyler 0
Snow (Utah) vs. Harcum (Pa.)
Monday
LSU-Eunice vs. Iowa Western, 10 a.m.
Barton (Kan.) vs. Salt Lake (Utah), 1 p.m.
Tyler vs. Daytona State (Fla.), 3 p.m.
Harcum (Pa.) vs. Western Texas, 7 p.m.