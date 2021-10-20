Tyger Smalls scored in the 103rd minute as the No. 4 Apaches defeated No. 14 Angelina College 1-0 to clinch the Region XIV Conference regular season championship at Pat Hartley Field.
Luis Flores booted the ball about 30 yards on a fast break, Smalls collected the ball, outracing two Roadrunners. He stopped and then fired the ball into the net for the golden goal, making Tyler Junior College the winner.
Along with winning the conference, the Apaches receive a bye in the postseason. Their first playoff game will be in Tyler on Nov. 6. TJC (14-1, 13-0) has another regular season game on Saturday, traveling to Jacksonville College for a 7 p.m. contest.
"It was a good win, a good conference win," said TJC coach Steve Clements, who was honored before the game for his 500th victory on Saturday in Paris.
The Apaches' defense allowed the Roadrunners only one shot on goal. That ball was saved by TJC goalkeeper Aidan Leak.
TJC had 25 shots and 10 were on target.
Angelina (11-3, 10-3) concludes the regular season on Saturday, hosting Trinity Valley in Lufkin. The match has a 7:30 p.m. start.