BRENHAM — Dominik Kurija and Tristan Singh scored two goals in the second half as the Tyler Junior College scored a 3-1 win over Blinn on Friday at Rankin Field.
TJC took a 1-0 lead at the 23:21 mark of the first half as Ralph Mangandoza scored an unassisted goal. Blinn's Marco Del Veccio (assist by Cesar Cabrera) tied the game at 1-1 at 29:44.
Kurija, off an assist from Mads Eslund, gave the Apaches a 2-1 lead at 65:49.
Singh made it 3-1 at 78:48.
Aidan Leak was in goal for Tyler, making five saves. Diego Berlingeri was in goal for the Buccaneers, making nine saves.
The women's game was canceled.
The Apaches improve to 6-3-1 on the season and 5-2-1 in Region XIV. Blinn falls to 6-5 and 5-5.
Both TJC teams visit Mount Pleasant on Tuesday to meet Northeast Texas CC.
BASEBALL
The TJC baseball team will host Coastal Bend in a best-of-three series to determine the South District championship next week.
Athletic director Kevin Vest said the games are scheduled for May 14-16 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Each game is scheduled for noon. The Sunday, May 16 game is the if necessary game.
The winner of series advances to the NJCAA Division III World Series May 29-June 2/3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.