Aidan Leak had the clean sheet and Henrique Bueno scored two goals as the No. 6 TJC Apaches defeated Blinn, 5-0, on Saturday in a Region XIV Conference soccer semifinal at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Tyler Junior College (13-2-1) advances to meet No. 7 Angelina (15-2-1), a 1-0 winner over LSU-Eunice, on Thursday in the Gulf South Regional Championship. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex. The winner receives an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament, which is scheduled for Nov. 13-19 at Orlando Health Stadium in Melbourne, Florida.
Against Blinn, the Apaches scored three goals in the first half.
Bueno, on an assist by Ryley Smith, scored a goal at 21:05 of the first half.
Just 24 seconds later, Tyger Smalls found the back of the net for the Apaches and a 2-0 lead. Tai Reece Chisholm had the assist.
At 35:01, Bueno scored again as TJC led 3-0. D'andre Williams had the assist.
The Apaches kept the pressure on in the second half with goals by Thomas Lamaille off an assist from Luis Flores (50:19) and Chisholm off an assist from Marc Triet (62:23).
Leak made two saves to keep the shutout.
TJC had 30 shots, including 20 shots on goal.
The Buccaneers drop to 13-7-2. It was third win by the Apaches over Blinn this season.