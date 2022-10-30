TJC logo
m

Aidan Leak had the clean sheet and Henrique Bueno scored two goals as the No. 6 TJC Apaches defeated Blinn, 5-0, on Saturday in a Region XIV Conference soccer semifinal at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.

Tyler Junior College (13-2-1) advances to meet No. 7 Angelina (15-2-1), a 1-0 winner over LSU-Eunice, on Thursday in the Gulf South Regional Championship. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex. The winner receives an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament, which is scheduled for Nov. 13-19 at Orlando Health Stadium in Melbourne, Florida.

Against Blinn, the Apaches scored three goals in the first half.

Bueno, on an assist by Ryley Smith, scored a goal at 21:05 of the first half.

Just 24 seconds later, Tyger Smalls found the back of the net for the Apaches and a 2-0 lead. Tai Reece Chisholm had the assist.

At 35:01, Bueno scored again as TJC led 3-0. D'andre Williams had the assist.

The Apaches kept the pressure on in the second half with goals by Thomas Lamaille off an assist from Luis Flores (50:19) and Chisholm off an assist from Marc Triet (62:23).

Leak made two saves to keep the shutout.

TJC had 30 shots, including 20 shots on goal.

The Buccaneers drop to 13-7-2. It was third win by the Apaches over Blinn this season.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.