After soccer matches at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant were postponed on Tuesday, the two schools decided to play on the turf field at the Pat Hartley Soccer Complex in Tyler.
Then the Tyler Junior College teams tossed a couple of clean sheets at the Eagles.
In the first game, the Apache Ladies won 6-0 and in the second contest the Apaches captured an 8-0 victory.
Both TJC teams are back in action on Friday, traveling to Paris Junior College.
WOMEN
The No. 1-ranked TJC squad improved to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in Region XIV.
Mukarama Abdulai scored a hat trick with other goals from Jacqueline Wiebe, Skylar Parker and Rocio Fernandez.
Abdulai also had two assists with Viki Adam and Hitomi Yamaue adding assists.
Daniella Wilken and Ayana Aoyagi were in goal for the clean sheet. Both played 45 minutes.
TJC took 45 shots to one by the Eagles. NE Texas goalkeeper Syndie Gustavus made 15 saves.
MEN
The No. 17 Apaches moved their record to 7-3-1 overall and 6-2-1 in conference.
Frederik Heise scored two goals for TJC with other scores from Jorensky Augustin, Tahjae Green, Ralph Mangandoza, Okeeno Allen, Soloman Soboia and Tristan Singh.
Assists were from Erik Andersen (2), Issaka Salifu (2), Okeeno Allen (2), Heise and Mads Eslund.
Aidan Leak was in goal for TJC. Tyler had 32 shots.