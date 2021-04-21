On a chilly Tuesday night, the Tyler Junior College soccer teams swept Paris Junior College in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader.
The No. 1 Apache Ladies won over the Lady Dragons 7-0, while the No. 13 Apaches downed the Dragons 3-0. Both matches were played at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Both Tyler teams are in action on Friday, hosting Jacksonville College. The women are slated to play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
WOMEN
The Apache Ladies improved to 6-0 on the season and 5-0 in conference. Paris is 0-4 and 0-2.
TJC took a 5-0 lead in the first half.
Jacqueline Wiebe and Natalie Martinez each scored two goals. Others with goals were Muka Abdulai, Alexia Moeriera and Moira van der Putt.
Assists were from Abdulai (2), Wiebe and Mady Hatch.
Ayana Aoyagi started in goal and Daniella Wilken started the second half. Grace Woodby played the last 10 minutes.
Hitomi Yamaue and Isabel Kopp anchored the defense.
The Lady Dragons are slated to host Northeast Texas at 2 p.m. Friday.
MEN
The Apaches move to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in conference. The Dragons are 0-5 and 0-4.
TJC scored all three goals in the first half — Tahjae Green, Frederik Heise and Oliver Plusnin.
Assists were from Issaka Salifu and Heise.
Alejandro De Le Torre in goal for the clean sheet, making two saves.
The Dragons are scheduled to play host to Northeast Texas 4 p.m. Friday.