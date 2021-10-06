The nationally ranked Tyler Junior College soccer teams had a couple of shutouts on Wednesday against Blinn College at Pat Hartley Field.
In the first game, the No. 1 Apache Ladies downed the Lady Bucs, 3-0. In the second game, the No. 5 Apaches defeated the Buccaneers 2-0.
The two-time defending national championship TJC women's team has won 39 consecutive matches.
Both TJC squads are on the road on Saturday. The Apache Ladies (13-0, 9-0) are scheduled to play rival Navarro at 4 p.m. in Corsicana. The Lady Bucs (4-5-1, 3-5-1) are scheduled to host Trinity Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Apaches (10-1, 9-0) are slated to travel to Beeville to meet Coastal Bend in a noon start. Blinn (7-4-2, 4-4-1) is scheduled to host Trinity Valley in Brenham at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN
Scoring for TJC were Esalenna Galekhutle, Tami Groenedijk and Alexandra Gonclaves.
Assists were from Groenedijk, Galekhutle and Rocia Fernandez.
On Saturday, the Apache Ladies scored a 3-2 win over No. 11 LSU-Eunice in Eunice, Louisiana.
Scoring for TJC against the Lady Bengals were Hana Masuko, Meghan Romines and Galekhutle.
Assists were from Tessa Thornton and Fernandez.
MEN
The Apaches got on the board just three minutes into the game as Luis Flores scored off an Frederick Heise assist.
In the 52nd minute, Leonardo Marquez scored with the assist from Tyger Smalls.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the Apaches, making six saves.
On Saturday, TJC suffered its first loss a 2-0 decision to Richland.