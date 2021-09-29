The Tyler Junior College soccer squads both recorded wins with clean sheets on Wednesday in a Region XIV doubleheader at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
The Apache Ladies won 9-0 and the Apaches won 8-0.
The No. 1 Apache Ladies improve to 11-0 on the season and 8-0 in Region XIV. The two-time defending national championship squad has won 37 consecutive matches.
The No. 3 Apaches go to 9-0 overall and 8-0 in Region XIV.
WOMEN
Taylor Conway scored a hat trick for TJC with Esalenna Galekhutle adding two goals.
Others scoring goals were Iva Trifunovic, Mady Hatch, Hannah Meyer and Xochitl Nguma.
Assists were by Tami Groenedijk, Ally Strickney (2), Nguma, Kassie Leonce (2), Demi Van Stappershoef (2) and Hatch.
The TJC women return to play on Saturday, traveling to Eunice, Louisiana to meet No. 10 LSU-Eunice. The match has a 5 p.m. start. The Apache Ladies return home on Oct. 6 to meet Blinn College in a 5 p.m. match.
The Lady Cardinals (0-7, 0-7) are set to travel to Mount Pleasant on Saturday to meet Northeast Texas in a 1 p.m. match.
MEN
The Apaches scored all their goals in the first half.
Scoring for TJC were Jonathan Martinez (4th and 24th minute), Issaka Salifu (13th minute), Frederick Heise (19th and 21st minute), Henrique Bueno (26th minute), Ralph Mangondoza (30th minute) and Tyger Smalls (32nd minute).
Assists were by Jozo Cancar (2), Martinez (2), Solomon Saboia, Dominik Kurija, Tai Reece Chisholm and Tristan Singh.
Micah Gunn played the whole game in goal.
The Apaches had 23 shots and 15 shots on goal.
The TJC men return to play on Saturday, hosting NJCAA Division III No. 1 Richland. The match has a 7 p.m. scheduled start.
The Cardinals (0-8, 0-8) are slated to travel to Beeville on Oct. 6 to meet Coastal Bend in a 3 p.m. contest.