After scoring two conference clean sheets on Friday, the Tyler Junior College soccer squads return to play on Sunday.
The Apache Ladies scored a 9-0 victory over Northeast Texas Community in the first game, followed by the Apaches' 3-0 win over the Eagles in the second match.
Tyler will travel to Jacksonville on Sunday to meet Jacksonville College in a Region XIV doubleheader. The women play at 5 p.m. followed by the men at 7 p.m.
The Apache Ladies, ranked No. 1 in the nation, are 4-0 overall and 3-0 in conference, while the No. 12 Apaches are 2-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.
WOMEN
Jacqueline Wiebe and Skylar Parker each scored two goals as the Apache Ladies rolled to the win.
Daniella Wilken and Ayana Aoyagi split time in goal for the clean sheet.
Others scoring goals were Isabel Kopp, Alexia Moreira, Mady Hatch, Mukarama Abdulai and Kerry Lee.
Assists were from Wiebe, Moreira, Natalie Martinez, Candela Velasquez, Viki Adam, Moria van der Putt and Mariana Sabaj.
The Lady Eagles are 0-3 overall and 0-2 in Region XIV.
TJC has won 12 consecutive games, dating back to last year which also included the NJCAA national championship.
MEN
Aidan Leak was in goal for Tyler, making two saves for the clean sheet.
Ralph Mangandoza scored the first goal five-minutes into the game. Issaka Salifu had the assist.
TJC took a 2-0 halftime lead as Oliver Plusnin had an unassisted goal.
In the second half, Okeeno Allen found the back of the net off an assist from Mads Eslund.
Centerback Tristan Singh and rightback Samuel Cardoza were commended for their defense.
Following Sunday's matches with Jacksonville, the TJC teams return home for a doubleheader (5 and 7) against Paris on Tuesday.