The TJC Apache Ladies soccer train keeps rolling along.
Tyler Junior College, ranked No. 1 in the nation, defeated the Northeast Texas Community College Lady Eagles 6-0 on Wednesday at Pat Hartley Field.
It was the 41st consecutive win for the two-time defending national championship squad. TJC, coached by Corey Rose, improves to 15-0 overall and 11-0 in Region XIV.
Tessa Thorton scored two goals to lead the TJC attack.
Others scoring goals were Meghan Romines, Esaleena Galekhutle, Emmy Dodson and Bry Walker.
Assists were from Galekhutle, Rocio Fernandez, Moira Van De Putt (2), Tami Groenedijk, Walker, Taylor Conway and Samantha Hulstaert.
TJC returns to play on Saturday, traveling to Paris to meet the Lady Dragons in a 3 p.m. match. The Apache Ladies’ next home game is Wednesday, Oct. 20 against Angelina (5 p.m. start).