Tami Groenedijk had a hat trick to help propel the No. 1 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies to a 3-1 win over Angelina College in a Region XIV women's soccer match on Wednesday at Pat Hartley Field.
The victory was the 43rd straight for TJC, which improves to 17-0 overall and 13-0 in Region XIV. The No. 16 Lady Roadrunners are 9-4 overall and in conference.
Kassie Leonce had an assist for the Apache Ladies.
TJC coach Corey Rose honored the Apache Lady sophomores. Honored were Iva Trifunovic (defender, Obrenovac, Serbia), Mariana Sabaj (midfielder, Houston, Alief Taylor High School), Moira Van Der Putt (midfielder, Amsterdam, Netherlands), Mady Hatch (defender, Hurricane, Utah, Hurricane High School), Demi Van Stappershoef (defender, Venray, Netherlands), Kerry Lee (forward/midfielder, Belton, Harker Heights High School), Meghan Romines (midfielder, Tyler, Tyler Lee High School), Daniella Wilken (goalkeeper, Herning, Denmark) and Rocio Fernandez (defender, Madrid, Spain).
TJC returns to play on Saturday got the regular seasons finale, traveling to Jacksonville College for a 5 p.m. contest.
Angelina is scheduled to host Trinity Valley at 5 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin.