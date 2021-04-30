The No. 1 Apache Ladies continued their unbeaten streak with a 5-1 win over LSU-Eunice on Friday at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Tyler Junior College improves to 9-0 on the season while the Bengals fall to 2-3-1.
TJC took a 2-0 lead in the first half on two goals by Viki Adam. Skylar Parker and Moira VanDerPutt had the assists.
Tyler went up 4-0 as Mady Hatch (assist by Jacqueline Wiebe) and Mukarama Abdulai (assist by Parker) scored goals.
LSU-Eunice pulled within 4-1 on Tilly Deacon's unassisted goal.
In the 89th minute, Apache Lady Heidi Mueller (assist by Hitomi Yamaue) put TJC up 5-1.
Ayana Aoyagi was in goal for TJC for 70 minutes. She had three saves.
TJC returns to play on Friday, May 7 against Blinn in Brenham. The contest has a 2 p.m. start. The Bengals are scheduled to play at Paris at 2 p.m. Tuesday.