NJCAA women's soccer

The No. 1 and unbeaten Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies meet No. 4 Snow (Utah) on Monday in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I Women's National Soccer Tournament in Evans, Georgia.

The semifinal match is scheduled for 4 p.m. (Central) at Blanchard Woods Park.

TJC (16-0) won Pool A with victories over Spartanburg Methodist (South Carolina), 7-1, and Indian Hills (Iowa), 6-0.

Snow (10-3-1) captured Pool D with wins over Iowa Western and Monroe (New York).

The other semifinal has No. 3 Eastern Florida State (11-0-1) meeting No. 2 Salt Lake (Utah) (14-1-1) at 7 p.m. 

The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

TJC has won four nationals titles — 2009, 2011, 2017 and 2019. The Apache Ladies have finished second three times — 2010, 2016 and 2018. Tyler has appeared in 10 national tournaments.

---

NJCAA Division I Women's Soccer Tournament

Blanchard Woods Park

Evans, Ga.

Thursday

Tyler 7, Spartanburg Methodist (S.C.) 1

Salt Lake (Utah) 4, Butler (Kan.) 0

Eastern Florida State 9, Kansas City Kansas 1

Snow (Utah) 2, Monroe (N.Y). 0

Friday

Spartanburg Methodist (S.C.) 0, Indian Hills (Iowa) 0, 2OT

Seminola State (Okla.) 2, Butler (Kan.) 1

Laramie County (Wyo.) 3, Kansas City Kansas 0

Iowa Western 3, Monroe (N.Y.) 0

Saturday

Tyler 6, Indian Hills (Iowa) 0

Seminole State (Okla.) 3, Salt Lake (Utah) 3, 2OT

Eastern Florida State 4, Laramie County (Wyo.) 1

Iowa Western 0, Snow (Utah) 0, 2OT

Monday's Semifinals

No. 4 Snow (Utah) vs. No. 1 Tyler, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Eastern Florida State vs. No. 2 Salt Lake (Utah), 7 p.m.

 
 

