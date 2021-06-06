The No. 1 and unbeaten Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies meet No. 4 Snow (Utah) on Monday in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I Women's National Soccer Tournament in Evans, Georgia.
The semifinal match is scheduled for 4 p.m. (Central) at Blanchard Woods Park.
TJC (16-0) won Pool A with victories over Spartanburg Methodist (South Carolina), 7-1, and Indian Hills (Iowa), 6-0.
Snow (10-3-1) captured Pool D with wins over Iowa Western and Monroe (New York).
The other semifinal has No. 3 Eastern Florida State (11-0-1) meeting No. 2 Salt Lake (Utah) (14-1-1) at 7 p.m.
The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
TJC has won four nationals titles — 2009, 2011, 2017 and 2019. The Apache Ladies have finished second three times — 2010, 2016 and 2018. Tyler has appeared in 10 national tournaments.
---
NJCAA Division I Women's Soccer Tournament
Blanchard Woods Park
Evans, Ga.
Thursday
Tyler 7, Spartanburg Methodist (S.C.) 1
Salt Lake (Utah) 4, Butler (Kan.) 0
Eastern Florida State 9, Kansas City Kansas 1
Snow (Utah) 2, Monroe (N.Y). 0
Friday
Spartanburg Methodist (S.C.) 0, Indian Hills (Iowa) 0, 2OT
Seminola State (Okla.) 2, Butler (Kan.) 1
Laramie County (Wyo.) 3, Kansas City Kansas 0
Iowa Western 3, Monroe (N.Y.) 0
Saturday
Tyler 6, Indian Hills (Iowa) 0
Seminole State (Okla.) 3, Salt Lake (Utah) 3, 2OT
Eastern Florida State 4, Laramie County (Wyo.) 1
Iowa Western 0, Snow (Utah) 0, 2OT
Monday's Semifinals
No. 4 Snow (Utah) vs. No. 1 Tyler, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Eastern Florida State vs. No. 2 Salt Lake (Utah), 7 p.m.