The No. 1 Apache Ladies used a stout defense and clutch scoring as Tyler Junior College won their 42nd consecutive match, a 2-0 decision over Paris Junior College on Saturday in a Region XIV women's soccer game in Paris.
Taylor Conway scored an unassisted goal at 3:10 of the first half.
That's how the score stayed until Tami Groenedijk found the net at 71:02.
Daniella Wilson was in goal for the Apache Ladies, making a save as defenders Mady Hatch, Rocio Fernandez, Demi Van Stappershoef and Hana Masuko were in control.
Midfielders Tessa Thornton, Esalenna Galekhutle, Groenedijk, Conway and Meghan Romines controlled the middle.
Tyler had 16 shots on goal with Paris making four.
TJC improves to 16-0 overall and 12-0 in Region XIV Conference. The Lady Dragons fall to 3-10-1 and 3-7-1.
The Apache Ladies play host to Angelina at 5 p.m. Wednesday in their final home game of the regular season.
Paris is scheduled to host Northeast Texas at 2 p.m. Wednesday.