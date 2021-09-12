The Tyler Junior College soccer squads stayed unbeaten by sweeping Paris Junior College on Saturday at Pat Hartley Field.
The No. 1 Apache Ladies scored a 4-0 victory over the Lady Dragons. TJC moved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Region XIV. It was also the 33rd consecutive win for the two-time defending national champions.
The No. 3 Apaches downed the Dragons 3-1 to improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
WOMEN
Tami Groenedijk scored a hat trick for TJC. She scored the first three goals with assists from Hannah Meyer, Rocio Fernandez and Meghan Romines.
Tessa Thornton added the fourth goal. Demi Van Stappershoef had the assist.
Daniella Wilken started in goal. Mila Lila finished the last 10 minutes of the game in goal.
Paris falls to 1-4 both overall and in conference. The Lady Dragons are scheduled to play at Northeast Texas on Wednesday.
MEN
The Apaches bolted out to a 2-0 halftime by scoring goals about a minute apart.
Iker Gallardo scored in the 11th minute, followed by Luis Flores in the 12th minute. Flores' goal was assisted by Mohammed Shahabodien.
Paris pulled within 2-1 in the 57th minute, but TJC went on top 3-1 in the 85th minute as Tyger Smalls scored. Michael Ellery had the assist.
Aidan Leak was in goal for TJC, making seven saves. TJC had 13 shots of goal.
The Dragons are 1-3 overall and in conference. Paris has a 3 p.m. match on Wednesday against Northeast Texas in Mount Pleasant.
The TJC teams are on the road on Wednesday, traveling to Lufkin to meet Angelina College. The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
The squads' next home games are Saturday, Sept. 18 against Jacksonville College.