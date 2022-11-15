Both TJC soccer teams were one win away from advancing to the final four of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.
The Apache Ladies snagged the victory, while the Apaches lost a heartbreaker in overtime.
The Tyler Junior College women's team, seeded No. 1 and unbeaten, scored a 2-0 win over Barton (Kansas) on Tuesday at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia.
The No. 2 Apaches scored a late goal, but lost in the extra period to No. 7 Arizona Western, 2-1, at Orlando Health Stadium in Melbourne, Florida.
APACHE LADIES
With the win over Barton, TJC won Pool A with six points to advance to the semifinals. The Apache Ladies (22-0-0) will take on No. 10 Salt Lake (Utah) (13-3-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The other semifinal has No. 7 Eastern Florida State (11-5-4) vs. No. 9 Iowa Western (17-3-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The winners of the semifinals will meet in the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
TJC took a 1-0 lead against Barton 21:34 of the first half on an unassisted goal by Taylor Conway.
The second goal by Tyler came at 80:43 on another unassisted goal, this time by Esalenna Galekhutle.
Daniella Wilken, who made nine saves, was in goal for the clean sheet. It was the 15th shutout of the season for the Apache Ladies.
Barton ends its season at 17-4-2.
APACHES
TJC's Luis Flores, a sophomore from Lufkin, scored with 88:14 on the clock to tie the game and send it to overtime.
However, Arizona Western (17-2) won the game when Luis Ortner scored an unassisted goal at 95:54. With the win Arizona Western advances to the semifinals.
"This was as tough as it gets," TJC Coach Steve Clements, who has led TJC to six national titles, said. "We didn't play that well. We were out of sync in both games. I really thought we had the momentum when we scored late and I thought we could win in overtime.
"Credit to (Arizona Western). It was still a good season, we had a great group of sophomores, great players, great guys, great leadership."
The Apaches end their season at 15-3-1.
Aidan Leak was in goal for TJC, making two saves.
Tyler had 14 shots to seven by the Matadors.
Atsuki Sato was the goalkeeper for Arizona Western, making eight saves. TJC had five corner kicks to four for the Arizona squad.
Shoki Yoshida scored the first goal, off an assist by Nozomu Kamei, at 5:14 of the first.