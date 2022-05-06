Five Apache pitchers kept the San Jacinto bats in check and Robert Hines belted a home run as No. 4 Tyler Junior College upset the top-seeded Gators, 5-3, on Friday in the first game of the Region XIV South Tournament on JR Harrison Field at Andy Pettitte Park in Houston
TJC (35-21) advances to meet either No. 2 Bossier Parish or No. 3 Wharton County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the double-elimination tournament. The Gators fall to 37-18.
The five Tyler pitchers were Kolby Parker (3 inning, 3 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts), Reed Smith (2 2/3 innings 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout), Nolan Ruen (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts), Nick Sestito (1/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts) and Gabe Craig (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Hines led the TJC offense with two hits, including a solo homer in the eighth to put the Apaches up by two runs.
Brent Dingess added two hits and an sacrifice bunt. Mikey Gallegos added an RBI double with Colin Martin adding an RBI single. Dalton Davis came through with a two-RBI single. Tre Thomas added a single.
Thomas and Hines scored two runs with Gallegos also scoring.
Harold Coll had a homer for the Gators.