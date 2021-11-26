All 10 Apaches scored, led by Jestin Porter's 26 points, as Tyler Junior College scored a 95-69 win over CYM Prep on Friday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Porter hit four 3-pointers and was 2 for 3 at the free throw line as TJC improves to 5-3.
The Apaches play again on Saturday, hosting Grayson County at 4 p.m.
Others scoring for TJC were Chris Okeke (14), Sean Franklin (12), Taveon Anderson (9), Corey Camper (8), Isaac Aguiar (8), Parker Grant (7), Bulien Taban (5), Ashton Howard (4) and Ange Dibwa (2).