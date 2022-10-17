BRENHAM — The Apaches were in the heart of Blue Bell Ice Cream Country and TJC came away with a sweet win.
Tyler Junior College sacked Blinn quarterbacks 11 times and used a four touchdown second-quarter outburst to score a 42-24 victory over the Buccaneers on Saturday in a SWJCFC game at Cub Stadium.
It is the third consecutive win for the Apaches who improve to 4-2 on the season and 3-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. The Bucs suffered their fourth straight loss to fall to 3-4 and 1-4.
Also for the third straight game TJC held its opponents to less than 200 yards. The Bucs had 179 total yards (79 rushing, 100 passing). Blinn got most of those yards on its first drive.
“It was great for the maturation of our football team,” TJC coach Tanner Jacobson said. “We got a butt kicked (41-10 to Kilgore), lost a close one (28-27 to Trinity Valley), won a close ones (5-0 vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; 20-12 vs. New Mexico Military) ... low scoring wins and now a high-scoring one. ... We feel like we can win in any situation, which is good. I feel like we are starting to peak at the right time.”
Blinn took the opening drive going 83 yards in 19 plays, converting two fourth down tries to take a 7-0 lead. Canen Adrian caught a 6-yard TD pass from Brock Bolfing. Agustin Doeyo added the PAT at 5:09 of the first.
The Apaches then scored 35 consecutive points, beginning with Kywon Morgan’s 91-yard kickoff return. Morgan dropped the ball, picked it up and it was off the races as he went up the visitor’s sideline. Aaron Gallegos added the PAT and the game was tied 7-7 with 4:55 showing in the first quarter.
“It was important for us to anwser there,” Jacobson said.
In the fourth quarter, lightning-fast Tray Taylor returned a punt for 36 yards for TD that gave Tyler a 42-17 advantage with 11.
In the early portion of the second period, Mekhi Rice went 56 yards on an end-around for a touchdown. Aaron Gallegos hit the PAT and Tyler had the lead for good at 14-7 with 13:58 on the clock.
Then with 11:09 showing, QB Hunt Young hit Austin Dodd for a 2-yard TD pass.
Then the Apaches came out in a triple stack with three running backs behind QB Young. Logan Johnson, the third RB, took a pitch, turned upfield and sprinted 63 yards to the Blinn 13. Then linebacker turned fullback Zion Founda, the first man behind Young, had consecutive runs of 7 and 6 yards, with the latter a touchdown.
With 6:00 showing in the second, Young then connected with Deniquez Dunn for a 40-yard post pattern TD. Gallegos made his fifth straight PAT for a 35-7 lead.
The Apaches return home on Saturday, hosting Cisco at 3 p.m. The Buccaneers are open next week before hosting Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29.
In other SWJCFC games: Trinity Valley 29, Navarro 23; New Mexico Military 44, Cisco 7; and Kilgore 65, Southern-Shreveport 12.
---
Tyler JC 42, Blinn College 24
Tyler 7 28 0 7 — 42
Blinn 7 3 7 7 — 24
First Quarter
BC_Canen Adrian 6 pass from Brock Bolfing (Agustin Doeyo kick), 5:09.
TJC_Kywon Morgan 91 kickoff return (Aaron Gallegos kick), 4:55.
Second Quarter
TJC_Mekhi Rice 56 run (Gallegos kick), 13:58.
TJC_Austin Dodd 20 pass from Hunt Young (Gallegos kick), 11:09.
TJC_Ziona Founa 6 run (Gallegos kick), 13:58.
TJC_Deniquez Dunn 40 pass from Hunt Young (Gallegos kick), 6:00.
BC_FG Doeyo 33, 2:21.
Third Quarter
BC_JJ Branham 1 run (Doeyo kick), 12:34.
Fourth Quarter
TJC_Tray Taylor 36 punt return (Gallegos kick), 11:51.
BC_Troy Oliver 6 pass from Hayes Gibson (Doeyo kick), 6:11.
A_1,000.
___
TJC BC
First downs 16 12
Total Net Yards 379 179
Rushes-yards 42-235 46-79
Passing 144 100
Comp-Att-Int 9-14-0 11-28-0
Punts 3-38.7 8-37.3
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 10-91 8-59
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tyler, Logan Johnson 7-86, Kywon Morgan 10-62, Mekhi Rice 1-56, Isaiah Lee 10-39, Ziona Founa 2-13, Luke McAllister 1-0, Hunt Young 9-0, Team 2-(-21). Blinn, JJ Branham 17-100, Willie Eldridge 10-15, Canen Adrian 2-6, Roland Harvey 6-2, Hayes Gibson 2-(-12), Brock Bolfing 9-(-32).
PASSING_Tyler, Hunt Young 9-14-0-144. Blinn, Hayes Gibson 6-9-0-58, Brock Bolfing 5-13-0-43, Roland Harvey 0-6-0-0.
RECEIVING_Tyler, Tavian Cord 2-36, Tray Taylor 2-5, Deniquez Dunn 1-40, Gabe Adams 1-24, Austin Dodd 1-20, Logan Johnson 1-18, Owen Olsen 1-1. Blinn, Troy Oliver 4-48. Ma’jon Wright 3-36, Canen Adrian 2-12, Cameron Richardson 1-9, Tre Harden 1-5.