The junior college version of the Red River Rivalry takes place on Saturday as it has Texas vs. Oklahoma.
The Tyler Junior College Apaches take on the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen in Miami, Oklahoma.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Red Robertson Field.
Both teams were open last week. TJC enters with a 1-2 overall record and 0-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. NEO is 2-2 and 0-2.
The Apaches hope to get on track after dropping a 28-27 conference opener to Trinity Valley on Sept. 17.
The Golden Norsemen won their first two games — 44-0 over Southern-Shreveport and 78-0 over Gordon’s Prep. NEO has dropped its first two conference contests — 41-0 to Kilgore and 38-7 to Navarro.
In four games, NEO has used four quarterbacks and thrown the ball only 48 times, completing 17 for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The Golden Norsemen have thrown three interceptions.
NEO is averaging 144.8 yards rushing per game and 65.3 passing. The top gainer on the ground is Trevon Woolfolk (36-116, 2 TDs).
“NEO, offensively, runs what many people call the millennium triple option,” TJC coach Tanner Jacobson said. “That requires a little more preparation. They run it out of a spread formation. Every play you have to go who has dive, who has pitch, who has quarterback.
“When I was at BYU and we played Navy at the beginning of the 2020 season, we took our defense, crumbled it up, threw in the trash and got a brand new defense to stop the offense, to stop the option.”
It worked as the Cougars scored a 55-3 win over Midshipmen in Annapolis, Maryland.
Jacobson hopes that past knowledge works against NEO.
Offensively, the Apaches have averaged 287.0 yards per game, including 147.7 on the ground and 139.3 through the air.
Quarterback Deniquez Dunn, who played wide receiver last season, is leading TJC in both rushing (30-147, TD) and passing (42 of 56, 418 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs).
Tyler is scoring at 34.0 points per game while giving up 23.0. The Apache D is allowing 310.7 yards (176 rushing, 134.7 passing).
Linebackers Dontavius Burrows and Malik Williams top the Tyler defense, each averaging 13.0 tackles per contest. DB Michael Ray Jr. is also in double figures with 10 tackles per game.
NEO has a stout defense, giving up only 183.6 yards a game (114.8 rushing, 69.7 passing).
New Mexico Military (5-0, 3-0) has an open date this week. (2-2, 1-2), 3 p.m. Saturday and Navarro (2-2, 2-1) at Blinn (3-1, 1-1), 7 p.m. Trinity Valley (3-1, 2-0) and New Mexico Military (5-0, 3-0) have open dates.
Next Saturday, Oct. 8, TJC will play host to New Mexico Military in the Juco Game of the Week. It will be streamed on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The TJC soccer teams will host Jacksonville College on Saturday at Pat Hartley Field. The Apache Ladies, ranked No. 2 in nation, take on the Lady Jaguars at 5 p.m. The TJC women are 10-0 overall and 7-0 in Region XIV Conference play. The Apache Ladies (10-0, 7-0) defeated Trinity Valley 9-1 last Saturday in Athens. Christy Noble, Lanettia Aikens and Carmen Garcia Llanes each scored two goals apiece. Other goals were from Natasha Jensen, Camille Marlin and Mariana Sabaj. Assists were from Aikens, Garica Llanes (2), Nyxalee Munoz, Jensen and Emma Taylor. Jade Gonzalez scored for the Lady Cardinals. Elli-Rai Quinn-Nicholls was in goal for the Apache Ladies in the first half as TJC led 6-0 at halftime. Mia Lila played the second half. Jacksonville is 3-5-1 overall and 3-3-1 in conference. ... The TJC men’s soccer team is 6-1-1 overall and 6-1 in conference. Jacksonville is 5-4 and 4-3. The Apaches, ranked No. 6 in the nation, are coming off a 9-0 win over Trinity Valley. Tyger Smalls scored a hat trick for the Apaches. Other goals were from Luis Flores (2), Marc Triet, Tony Ngombi, Henrique Bueno and Solomon Saboia. Assists were from Triet (2), Flores (2), Saboia, Tai Reece Chisholm, Mydas Smalls and Bueno. Daniel Robles, a Tyler Legacy graduate, was in goal for the Apaches for the clean sheet.