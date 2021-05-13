A berth in the NJCAA Division III World Series will be at stake this weekend as No. 2 Tyler Junior College plays host to Coastal Bend in a best-of-three series.
The Apaches and Cougars are meeting at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Games are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and, if needed, Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for noon at three days.
TJC is 35-14 on the season and Coastal Bend is 25-28.
The winner earns a berth to the NJCAA Division III College World Series, scheduled for May 29 through June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Apaches and Cougars met three times in Cleburne during the season with TJC sweeping the series.
Admission will be $5 per day with children 6 and under admitted free.