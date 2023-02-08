After securing win No. 699 on Saturday, TJC men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis can register a milestone win on Wednesday in Athens. Tyler Junior College defeated Bossier Parish, 74-71.

The Apaches (12-11, 5-8) tangle with Trinity Valley Community College (6-17, 6-7) in a Region XIV Conference basketball game on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies will travel south to Beeville to meet Coastal Bend on Wednesday.

The Apache Ladies are 14-8 overall and 5-3 in conference. The Lady Cougars are 4-18 and 0-9.

Baseball Time

After a weekend series with Weatherford College, the Apaches are scheduled to participate in the Brazos Valley Tournament on Feb. 10-11 at Bryan’s Nutrabolt Stadium (Travis Field).

The Apaches (3-3) are slated to face Blinn (4 p.m. Friday), Wharton County (7 p.m. Friday) and Howard (1 p.m. Saturday).

Tyler split the doubleheader with the Coyotes on Saturday in Tyler, winning Game 1, 3-0, but falling in the second game, 1-0.

In Monday’s game in Weatherford, the Apaches fell 8-3.

In Saturday’s win over the Coyotes, the Apaches scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the victory.

Two Apache hurlers combined on the shutout — Grayson Murry (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts) and Cody Brasch (W, 1-0; 2 innings, 2 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts).

Will Bush and Tanner Chelette had singles for TJC. RBIs were by Bush and Nicholas Anderson. Scoring runs were Ryan Walker and Wesley Mitchell.

In the second game, Weatherford scored the only run of the game in the top of the ninth. Kevin Duran scored the run. Robin Villeneuve and Kanon Sundgen each had two hits for the Coyotes.

Colby Harris had a double for TJC with singles from Walker, Chelette, Mikey Gallegos and Cam Credeur.

Pitching for TJC were Kolby Parker (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts), Kyler Carpenter (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk), Clayton Kelley (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts), Reid Hensley (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 9 earned runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout) and Noah Ruen (0.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).

TJC will return for a home doubleheader on Feb. 15 against Blinn (1 and 4 p.m.).

Apache Ladies Softball

After opening the season with a 22-0 win over Ranger on Jan. 29, the Apache Ladies dropped three games over the weekend in Houston — 8-3 and 5-0 to San Jacinto North and 2-0 to McLennan.

Tyler will next play the Texoma Health Foundation Winter Blast Tournament in Denison.

TJC has two games on Friday (3:30 p.m. vs. Dodge City CC of Kansas, 5:45 p.m. vs. Butler of Kansas) and Saturday (2:30 p.m. vs. Cowley of Kansas, 4:45 p.m. vs. host Grayson).

The Apache Ladies will play their home opener on Feb. 15 against Angelina (DH at 1 and 3 p.m.).

---

Region XIV Men’s Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Angelina 62, Jacksonville 56

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Lamar State-Port Arthur 96, Victoria 82

Kilgore 74, Bossier Parish 66

Coastal Bend 82, Lee 78

Thursday, Feb. 2

Panola 56, Tyler 47

Blinn 126, Houston Gladiators 92

Saturday, Feb. 4

Coastal Bend 76, Jacksonville 73

Lee 96, Victoria 59

Tyler 74, Bossier Parish 71

Blinn 76, Angelina 58

Kilgore 72, Paris 53

Trinity Valley 86, Navarro 71

Monday, Feb. 6

Paris 84, Navarro 61

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Lamar State-Port Arthur (10-13, 5-8) at Jacksonville (2-21, 1-12) (n)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Tyler (12-11, 5-8) at Trinity Valley (6-17, 6-7), 7 p.m.

Victoria (3-21, 2-11) at Blinn (17-7, 10-3), 7 p.m.

Coastal Bend (17-7, 10-3) at Angelina (11-12, 5-8), 7 p.m.

Panola (19-4, 11-2) at Paris (10-14, 6-7), 7 p.m.

Kilgore (16-7, 8-5) at Navarro (14-9, 7-6), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Paris at Tyler, 4 p.m.

Trinity Valley at Kilgore, 4 p.m.

Bossier Parish (11-12, 3-10) at Panola, 4 p.m.

Blinn at Coastal Bend, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Victoria, 4 p.m.

Lee at Lamar State-Port Arthur, 4 p.m.

---

Region XIV Women’s Basketball

Southwest Assemblies of God at Blinn , ppd.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Panola 78, Kilgore 68

Thursday, Feb. 2

Blinn 83, Tyler 65

Paris 57, Jacksonville 54

Saturday, Feb. 4

Tyler 113, Texas Elite 32

Blinn 84, Coastal Bend 53

Panola 69, Paris 63

Trinity Valley 85, Jacksonville 39

Angelina 67, Kilgore 53

Monday, Feb. 6

Trinity Valley 105, Coastal Bend 50

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Angelina (12-9, 5-4) at Jacksonville (10-10, 1-7) (n)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Tyler (14-8, 5-3) at Coastal Bend (4-18, 0-9), 5:30 p.m.

Blinn (21-1, 9-0) at Panola (15-7, 6-3), 5:30 p.m.

Paris (9-13, 3-6) at Kilgore (9-13, 3-6), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Tyler at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Trinity Valley (20-2, 7-1) at Kilgore, 2 p.m.

Coastal Bend at Panola, 2 p.m.

Angelina at Paris, 2 p.m.

 
 

