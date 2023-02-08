After securing win No. 699 on Saturday, TJC men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis can register a milestone win on Wednesday in Athens. Tyler Junior College defeated Bossier Parish, 74-71.
The Apaches (12-11, 5-8) tangle with Trinity Valley Community College (6-17, 6-7) in a Region XIV Conference basketball game on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies will travel south to Beeville to meet Coastal Bend on Wednesday.
The Apache Ladies are 14-8 overall and 5-3 in conference. The Lady Cougars are 4-18 and 0-9.
Baseball Time
After a weekend series with Weatherford College, the Apaches are scheduled to participate in the Brazos Valley Tournament on Feb. 10-11 at Bryan’s Nutrabolt Stadium (Travis Field).
The Apaches (3-3) are slated to face Blinn (4 p.m. Friday), Wharton County (7 p.m. Friday) and Howard (1 p.m. Saturday).
Tyler split the doubleheader with the Coyotes on Saturday in Tyler, winning Game 1, 3-0, but falling in the second game, 1-0.
In Monday’s game in Weatherford, the Apaches fell 8-3.
In Saturday’s win over the Coyotes, the Apaches scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the victory.
Two Apache hurlers combined on the shutout — Grayson Murry (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts) and Cody Brasch (W, 1-0; 2 innings, 2 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts).
Will Bush and Tanner Chelette had singles for TJC. RBIs were by Bush and Nicholas Anderson. Scoring runs were Ryan Walker and Wesley Mitchell.
In the second game, Weatherford scored the only run of the game in the top of the ninth. Kevin Duran scored the run. Robin Villeneuve and Kanon Sundgen each had two hits for the Coyotes.
Colby Harris had a double for TJC with singles from Walker, Chelette, Mikey Gallegos and Cam Credeur.
Pitching for TJC were Kolby Parker (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts), Kyler Carpenter (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk), Clayton Kelley (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts), Reid Hensley (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 9 earned runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout) and Noah Ruen (0.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).
TJC will return for a home doubleheader on Feb. 15 against Blinn (1 and 4 p.m.).
Apache Ladies Softball
After opening the season with a 22-0 win over Ranger on Jan. 29, the Apache Ladies dropped three games over the weekend in Houston — 8-3 and 5-0 to San Jacinto North and 2-0 to McLennan.
Tyler will next play the Texoma Health Foundation Winter Blast Tournament in Denison.
TJC has two games on Friday (3:30 p.m. vs. Dodge City CC of Kansas, 5:45 p.m. vs. Butler of Kansas) and Saturday (2:30 p.m. vs. Cowley of Kansas, 4:45 p.m. vs. host Grayson).
The Apache Ladies will play their home opener on Feb. 15 against Angelina (DH at 1 and 3 p.m.).
---
Region XIV Men’s Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Angelina 62, Jacksonville 56
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Lamar State-Port Arthur 96, Victoria 82
Kilgore 74, Bossier Parish 66
Coastal Bend 82, Lee 78
Thursday, Feb. 2
Panola 56, Tyler 47
Blinn 126, Houston Gladiators 92
Saturday, Feb. 4
Coastal Bend 76, Jacksonville 73
Lee 96, Victoria 59
Tyler 74, Bossier Parish 71
Blinn 76, Angelina 58
Kilgore 72, Paris 53
Trinity Valley 86, Navarro 71
Monday, Feb. 6
Paris 84, Navarro 61
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Lamar State-Port Arthur (10-13, 5-8) at Jacksonville (2-21, 1-12) (n)
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Tyler (12-11, 5-8) at Trinity Valley (6-17, 6-7), 7 p.m.
Victoria (3-21, 2-11) at Blinn (17-7, 10-3), 7 p.m.
Coastal Bend (17-7, 10-3) at Angelina (11-12, 5-8), 7 p.m.
Panola (19-4, 11-2) at Paris (10-14, 6-7), 7 p.m.
Kilgore (16-7, 8-5) at Navarro (14-9, 7-6), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Paris at Tyler, 4 p.m.
Trinity Valley at Kilgore, 4 p.m.
Bossier Parish (11-12, 3-10) at Panola, 4 p.m.
Blinn at Coastal Bend, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Victoria, 4 p.m.
Lee at Lamar State-Port Arthur, 4 p.m.
---
Region XIV Women’s Basketball
Southwest Assemblies of God at Blinn , ppd.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Panola 78, Kilgore 68
Thursday, Feb. 2
Blinn 83, Tyler 65
Paris 57, Jacksonville 54
Saturday, Feb. 4
Tyler 113, Texas Elite 32
Blinn 84, Coastal Bend 53
Panola 69, Paris 63
Trinity Valley 85, Jacksonville 39
Angelina 67, Kilgore 53
Monday, Feb. 6
Trinity Valley 105, Coastal Bend 50
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Angelina (12-9, 5-4) at Jacksonville (10-10, 1-7) (n)
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Tyler (14-8, 5-3) at Coastal Bend (4-18, 0-9), 5:30 p.m.
Blinn (21-1, 9-0) at Panola (15-7, 6-3), 5:30 p.m.
Paris (9-13, 3-6) at Kilgore (9-13, 3-6), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Tyler at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Trinity Valley (20-2, 7-1) at Kilgore, 2 p.m.
Coastal Bend at Panola, 2 p.m.
Angelina at Paris, 2 p.m.