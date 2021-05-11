It will be another busy weekend for juco sports.
National tournament berths will be on the line for the TJC baseball and softball teams this weekend as well as the spring football finale for the Apaches.
BASEBALL
After missing out in 2019 and 2020, the Tyler Junior College squad is ready to get back to NJCAA Division III World Series.
The Apaches are hosting the South District Championship, a best-of-three series, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. No. 2 TJC (35-14) takes on Coastal Bend (25-28) for the national bid. Games are scheduled for noon Friday, Saturday and, if needed, Sunday.
The winner earns a berth to the NJCAA Division III College World Series that is scheduled for May 29 through June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Apaches and Cougars met three times in Cleburne during the season with TJC sweeping the series.
TJC's Miguel Vega, a former Brook Hill standout, on Tuesday announced his commitment to attend Northwestern State.
He tweeted: "I want to thank God for this opportunity and all my family, friends, coaches, and teammates that have helped me along the way!"
The Tyler native was also named the NJCAA Division III Player of the Week. Vega has been a solid bat for Tyler all season. His four home runs this week gave him the single-season school record for home runs in a season (15 in D-III era). He also hit for a .579 average with 13 RBIs in the District C East Division Tournament.
Admission will be $5 per day with children 6 and under admitted free.
SOFTBALL
This season, the East and South divisions are holding separate tournaments with the winners of each tourney advancing to the NJCAA Division I World Series scheduled for May 25-29 at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma, Arizona.
The Region XIV East Tournament is being held at Suddenlink Field on the campus of UT Tyler, while the South Tournament is scheduled for San Jacinto College in Houston.
The East tourney gets underway on Thursday with a play-in game between Kilgore College (13-26-1) and Northeast Texas CC (12-29) at 1 p.m. in Kilgore at The Ballpark at KC Commons. The winner advances to meet Trinity Valley Community College (29-13) at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at UT Tyler.
Paris (23-25) meets Navarro (19-19) at noon on Friday and they winner of that game meets No. 1 seed Bossier Parish CC (44-6) at 5 p.m. Friday. The winner of KC-NETCC and TVCC advances to meet No. 2 seed TJC (28-18) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
It is a double-elimination tournament with the championship at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Madison Hale leads the Apache Ladies with a .408 average, followed by Alandria Kim (.400) and Brecklyn Dennis (.373).
FOOTBALL
The Apaches and league leader Cisco College will tangle on Saturday in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
TJC is 3-4 overall and 2-4 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. Tyler is coming off a 37-31 win over Blinn in Brenham. Freshman quarterback Landry Kinne got his first start and threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
Cisco is leading the conference at 6-0. The No. 3 Wranglers are coming off a 37-20 win at Kilgore and can clinch the outright conference title with a win.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, ticketing and entry points to the stadium have been adjusted and capacity will be limited. The entrance at Gate 3 will be limited to individuals on pass lists only. To enter through this gate you must be on a pass list for the football team, Apache Cheer or the athletic department.
All other fans (home and visitors) will be directed to the entrance at Gate 7. This includes all Tyler Junior College students and employees showing a College ID as well as all general admission tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day the game and all sales are cash only. All general admission tickets are $5 with children 12 and under admitted free. Tyler Junior College students and employees are free with a College ID. Fans entering through Gate 7 are encouraged to sit on that side of the stadium.
All fans are asked to wear a face covering when entering and moving about the stadium and to appropriately social distance from others. All seating for the Spring will be general admission only and there are no reserved seats or season tickets.