The No. 5 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies scored a 3-0 win over the North Central Texas College on Tuesday in a volleyball match at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC improved to 4-1 with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-23 victory.
Teams ranked ahead of the Apache Ladies in the national poll include: No. 1 Iowa Western, No. 2 Snow (Utah), No. 3 Miami Dade (Florida) and No. 4 Utah State Eastern.
Other Texas teams ranked are No. 7 Blinn, No. 15 Odessa and No. 18 Trinity Valley.
TJC was No. 9 in the preseason poll.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Thursday, hosting Blinn in a top 10 matchup. The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. TJC also hosts Panola at 7 p.m. Monday.
North Central Texas, located in Gainesville, falls to 7-3. The Lions are scheduled to host Brookhaven next Tuesday.
SOCCER
TJC's soccer teams are in action on Wednesday, traveling to Brenham to meet Blinn College.
The No. 1 Apache Ladies are scheduled to play the Lady Buccaneers at 5 p.m. TJC is 3-0 while Blinn is 0-1.
The Apaches are ranked No. 3 and 1-0 on the season. The men's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Buccaneers are 2-1-1.
On Saturday, the Apaches meet No. 8 Coastal Bend at noon at Pat Hartley Field, followed by the Apache Ladies taking on No. 8 Navarro at 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
The junior college football season opens this weekend with TJC playing host to rival Kilgore College in a non-conference game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Kilgore is No. 6 in the NJCAA preseason poll. Defending national championship Hutchinson (Kansas) is No. 1, followed by Snow (Utah), No. 3 Northwest Mississippi, No. 4 Iowa Western and No. 5 Garden City (Kansas).
Trinity Valley is No. 8 and New Mexico Military is No. 14.