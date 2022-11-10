The 2022 NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball champions will finally get to play some home games this weekend.
The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, coached by Trenia Tillis Hoard, will host the Second Annual Herb Richardson Classic on Thursday and Friday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC has played 10 straight games on the road, dating back to Feb. 19, 2022 against Trinity Valley. Included in that roadtrip was five consecutive victories in Lubbock to capture the national basketball championship.
Tyler, ranked No. 21, opened the season with a 1-1 record in the Baton Rouge Classic last week in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The schedule for Thursday: Collin vs. North American, 3 p.m.; Angelina vs. Baton Rouge (Louisiana) CC, 5 p.m; and TJC vs. Shorter (Arkansas).
The schedule for Saturday: Shorter vs. Baton Rouge CC, noon; Angelina vs. Collin, 2 p.m.; and TJC vs. North America, 4 p.m.
The Classic honors the late Tyler Junior College women’s coach.
Richardson was born in Livingston where he attended Livingston High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army where he served during World War II. Upon returning home, he began his post-secondary education at Tyler Junior College where he was a scholarship athlete earning an Associate Degree, and numerous awards including men’s basketball All-America and national champion.
After graduating TJC, he continued his education at the University of Houston where he played for basketball for the Cougars. There he received a Bachelor’s degree in History and Kinesiology.
He was basketball coach at Mount Pleasant and Van high schools before becoming an assistant under Floyd Wagstaff at TJC. He was later a TJC counselor, but then became head coach of the TJC women’s basketball team, where he led the Apache Ladies to the national tournament, including finishing second in 1979.
Coach Richardson was inducted into the TJC Circle of Honor in 1995.
SOCCER TEAMS AT NATIONALS
Both the No. 1 ranked TJC Apache Ladies and the No. 5 TJC Apaches are both in the NJCAA Division I National Tournaments.
The women’s tournament will be played at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia with pool play Sunday through Tuesday, semifinals on Thursday, and the national championship on Nov. 19.
The Apaches Ladies (20-0-0) received the No. 1 seed and will begin with Pool A play on Sunday against No. 12 Motlow State (Tennessee) (16-3) at 9 a.m. (Central) and conclude pool play on Tuesday vs. No. 8 Barton (Kansas) (16-3-2) at 9 a.m.
Coach Corey Rose has led the Apache Ladies to five national titles and this is their 12th national tournament appearance.
Pool B includes No. 2 Hill (Texas) (14-2), No. 7 Eastern Florida State (10-2) and No. 11 Laramie County (Wyoming) (11-7-1).
Pool C has No. 3 Butler (Kansas) (18-2-2), No. 6 Monroe (New York) Community College (12-1-2) and No. 10 Salt Lake (Utah) (11-3-1).
Teams in Pool D consist of No. 4 Polk State (17-1) (Florida), No. 5 Seminole State (Oklahoma) (18-2) and No. 9 Iowa Western (15-3-1).
The Apaches, who have won six national titles under Coach Steve Clements, are the No. 2 seed in the tourney being held at Orlando Health Stadium in Melbourne, Florida. Pool play is Sunday through Tuesday with the semifinals on Thursday. The national championship is Nov. 19. This is TJC's 18th national tournament appearance.
The Apaches (14-2-1) begin pool play on Sunday against No. 11 Otero (Colorado) (9-4-2) at 11:30 a.m. (Central) and conclude Pool B play against No. 7 Arizona Western (15-2) at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Angelina (15-3-1) is in Pool C and seeded No. 10. The Roadrunners will face No. 3 Monroe (New York) College (11-1-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday and No. 6 Jefferson (Missouri) (13-1-2) at 2 p.m. Monday.
Teams in Pool A are No. 1 Daytona State (Florida) (14-2-1), No. 8 Cowley (Kansas) (14-4) and No. 12 Montgomery (Maryland) (16-3).
Pool D includes: No. 4 Salt Lake (Utah) (12-1-1), No. 5 Iowa Western (16-2-1) and No. 9 Eastern Oklahoma State (12-4-3).