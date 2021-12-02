For the first time since 2013, the TJC Apaches are going bowling.
Tyler Junior College, ranked No. 15 in the nation, takes on No. 11 Coffeyville (Kansas) in the 19th TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl on Saturday in Commerce.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. and will be played on Earnest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
TJC (6-5) was runner-up in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, while the Red Ravens (6-2) were the regular season Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference champions.
The acronym “C.H.A.M.P.S.” stands for “Communities Helping Americans Mature, Progress and Succeed,” which is a nonprofit group focusing on improving drug and alcohol abuse, bullying, mental health, and preventing teen suicide. An additional title sponsor, is TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System).
Tyler’s last bowl bid was in 2013 when the Apaches, under Coach Danny Palmer, defeated Garden City (Kansas), 47-21, in the Football Capital of Kansas Bowl in Pittsburg, Kansas.
This will be the third time the Apaches have participated in the Heart of Texas Bowl. The two previous games were in held in Copperas Cove with TJC defeating Rochester (Minnesota) 55-3 in 2003, while falling to Hutchinson (Kansas) 15-10 in 2004.
Coffeyville played in the inaugural Heart of Texas Bowl in 2001, defeating Navarro 49-14. The Kansas squad played in the 2014 event as well, losing to Trinity Valley 27-24.
For tickets to the game go to https://www.champsheartoftexasbowl.com/.
Tickets are $18 (chairback seating), $13 (general admission adult) and $8 (students).