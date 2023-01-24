The Tyler Junior College basketball teams host a couple of old rivals on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
In the first game, the Apache Ladies, the defending national champions, meet the No. 2 Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
In the nightcap, the Apaches tangle with Kilgore College at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
TJC enters the contest at 12-6 overall and 4-1 in Region XIV Conference with TVCC at 18-1 and 5-0.
Game results on Saturday included: Tyler 73, Angelina 63; Trinity Valley 83, Panola 56; Kilgore 78, Coastal Bend 46; and Blinn 82, Paris 50.
Other women's games on Wednesday include: Angelina (10-8, 3-3) at Blinn (17-1, 5-0), 5:30 p.m.; Jacksonville (10-7, 1-4) at Panola (12-6, 3-2), 5:30 p.m.; and Paris (7-12, 1-5) at Coastal Bend (4-14, 0-5), 5:30 p.m.
After the contest with the Lady Cardinals, the Apache Ladies travel to Carthage on Saturday to meet Panola in a 2 p.m. game. TVCC is slated to host Blinn at 2 p.m. Saturday in Athens.
MEN
The Apaches enter Wednesday's game at 11-9 overall and 4-6 in conference. The Rangers are 13-6 and 5-4.
Game results on Saturday included: Navarro 92, Tyler 83; Panola 83, Trinity Valley 61; Lee 111, Jacksonville 78; Angelina 79, Victoria 69; Bossier Parish 64, Paris 59; and Blinn 96, Lamar State-Port Arthur 87. On Monday, Coastal Bend defeated Game Prep Academy 95-82.
Other games on Wednesday: Coastal Bend (13-7, 6-3) at Victoria (3-18, 2-8), 6 p.m.; Trinity Valley (4-16, 4-6) at Bossier Parish (11-8, 3-6), 7 p.m.; Angelina (10-9, 4-5) at Lamar State-Port Arthur (8-12, 3-7), 7 p.m.; Blinn (14-6, 8-2) at Lee (17-3, 9-0), 7 p.m.; and Navarro (13-6, 6-3) at Panola (16-4, 8-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Apaches have a bye on Saturday and return to play on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Panola in Carthage. The Rangers host Panola at 4 p.m. Saturday.