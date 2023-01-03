Both Tyler Junior College basketball teams will be in action on Wednesday at TJC’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apache Ladies (7-5) are scheduled to play a non-conference game against the Dallas Christian Lady Crusaders (0-10). Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.
The second game has the Apaches (9-5, 2-2) meeting the Blinn College Buccaneers (9-5, 3-1) in a Region XIV Conference game. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apache Ladies are also home on Friday, hosting Temple at 2 p.m. ... On Saturday, the Apaches travel to Lufkin to meet Angelina College in a 4 p.m. contest.