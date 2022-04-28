TJC football fans can see new football coach Tanner Jacobson on the sidelines on Friday as the Apaches' annual Black-Gold Game is scheduled for Pat Hartley Field on the Tyler Junior College campus.
TJC Student Life is hosting a tailgate, beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be free food and the 2022 Apache football signees will be announced as well as the Apache football staff.
The football game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Apaches finished runner-up in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, falling to eventual national champion New Mexico Military in the league championship game. TJC scored a 28-7 win over Coffeyville (Kansas) in the Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce.
Fans will also get to see standout quarterback General Booty in action.
Jacobson, 27, comes to TJC after serving two years as an assistant coach at Snow (Utah) College. He helped the Badgers to an appearance in the national championship game in the spring of 2021 and the national semifinals in the fall of 2021. He takes over for Thomas Rocco who took a new job as an assistant coach at Sam Houston State University.
During his career at Southlake Carroll High School, Jacobson was a three-year starter at defensive back and team captain while helping lead the team to a 37-6 record including two district titles and a 16-0 state championship in 2011. He was named the All-District 4-5A Defensive Most Valuable Player, Class 5A Texas Sports Writers Association third team all state, AP All-State honorable mention, Dallas Morning News All-Area second team, Fort Worth Star-Telegram Super Team, First Down Club 2012 Defensive Player of the Year Finalist, and Whataburger first team All-North Texas.
After high school, he played at Texas Tech, appearing in 13 games and being named to the ESPN Big 12 All-Bowl Team. He helped the Red Raiders to an 8-5 record, including a 37-23 win over Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Jacobson had seven solo tackles against the Sun Devils.
After one year in Lubbock and a two-year service mission, Jacobson decided to transfer to BYU. There he appeared in 37 games in three seasons for the Cougars, totaling 62 tackles with an interception. He has served a punt returner.
After majoring in business and graduating from Brigham Young University, he began his coaching career at the Provo, Utah school.