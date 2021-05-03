The postseason begins for the No. 2-ranked Tyler Junior College baseball team on Wednesday.
The Apaches are hosting the NJCAA South District East Regional in Tyler and Bullard. The tourney continues through Friday and possibly Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field and The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
Admission will be $5 per day with children 6 and under free, TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said.
The winner of the tournament will host the West Regional winner in a best-of-three series to determine the South District’s representative in the NJCAA Division III World Series, scheduled for May 29-June 2/3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
TJC (31-13) opens the tourney at 10 a.m. Wednesday against North Arkansas (11-12). The second game has Eastfield (22-13) and Richland (13-22) meeting at 12:30 p.m. Both games are scheduled for Mike Carter Field.
The West Regional is being played at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano. First-round games have Brookhaven (30-5) vs. Cedar Valley (12-23) at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Coastal Bend (22-28) vs. North Lake (17-18) at 3 p.m.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The No. 11 Apaches soccer team is scheduled to meet Coastal Bend at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex. The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m.
NJCAA South District East Regional
Wednesday’s Games
Game 1: Tyler JC vs. North Arkansas, 10 a.m., Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field
Game 2: Eastfield vs. Richland, 12:30 p.m., CTMF Mike Carter Field
Thursday’s Games
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, noon, The Brook Hill School, Bullard
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon, CTMF Mike Carter Field
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m., The Brook Hill School, Bullard
Friday’s Games
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, noon, CTMF Mike Carter Field
If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be played at 4 p.m. Friday or Saturday at CTMF Mike Carter Field