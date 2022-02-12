Before Saturday’s basketball game, Tyler Junior College honored Apache Ladies coach Trenia Tillis Hoard for her 500th career win.
Then her team made sure she would get No. 501 as No. 8 TJC scored a 93-59 win over Paris JC in a Region XIV women’s game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tillis Hoard registered her 500th win on Wednesday in Kilgore and TJC officials presented a ball commemorating the milestone.
“It is still so surreal,” said Tillis Hoard, whose club improves to 22-4 overall and 12-2 in Region XIV. “The kids have bought into that they are part of history and part of my story so they want this year to be the best year they can make it.”
The Apache Ladies were dominant on the boards, outrebounding the Lady Dragons 65 to 29. Leading the way for Tyler were Deborah Ogayemi with 11 rebounds, followed by Jasmine Payne (10) and Taryn Wills and Daijah Torns with nine apiece.
All Apache Ladies scored and got at least one rebound.
Payne and Ogayemi each had double-doubles with 21 and 11 points, respectively.
Others scoring for Tyler were: Nadechka Laccen (20), Wills (15), Trinittee Alexander (7), Nassarine William (6), Shadiya Thomas (5), Emari Sidney (4), Brianna Garrett (2) and Torns (2).
Nykesha Sanders led the Lady Dragons (7-17, 3-10) with 16 points, followed by Aerihna Afoa (12), Tayonna Robertson (12), Diamond Bryant (6), Shaunice Reed (6), Ra’nae Tumblin (5) and Nyah Henderson (2).
Robertson had a double-double by adding 10 rebounds.
Garrett drew two charges for Tyler with Payne drawing one.
TJC was 6 of 10 at the free throw line and 5 of 16 from 3-point. PJC was 13 of 20 at the charity stripe and 4 of 19 from downtown.
The Apache Ladies travel to Lufkin on Wednesday to meet Angelina in a 5:30 p.m. contest. TJC’s Sophomore Day will be Saturday, Feb. 19 against Trinity Valley. Tipoff is 2 p.m.
Paris plays host to Jacksonville at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Presenting Coach Tillis Hoard the special ball before the game were Dr. Deana Sheppard, Provost & Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs & Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Tim Drain, Associate Vice Provost — Student Affairs; athletic director Kevin Vest and John Peterson, former athletic director who hired Tillis Hoard in 2000. ... TJC sophomore guard Tia Morgan has a shoulder injury. She missed the last two games. Tillis Hoard is holding her out until Morgan is fully healed. ... In other Region XIV women’s games: Angelina 80, Trinity Valley 69; Blinn 70, Kilgore 61; and Coastal Bend 79, Jacksonville 69.
