In their final year as Division II program, the Tyler Junior College Apaches golf team, led by bronze individual medalist Max Reynolds, placed third in the national tournament held in Joplin, Missouri.
The Apaches tied with Mississippi Gulf Coast for second but lost in a playoff in the NJCAA Division II National Golf Tournament held at Twin Hills Country Club. The tournament was held from May 17-20.
TJC, coached by Sandy Terry, will move to Division I for the 2022-23 schoolyear.
South Mountain (Arizona) claimed the national title with a four-round score of 1183 (297-294-299-293). The Cougars won their eighth national championship.
Mississippi Gulf Coast (312-292-303-295) and Tyler (309-296-304-293) finished the 72-hole tournament at 1202.
Cecil Belisle of South Mountain won medalist honors with a even-par 288 (71-71-72-74). Geronimo Narizzano of Southeast (Nebraska) finished at 3-over 291 (76-66-74-75) with TJC’s Reynolds (74-66-81-71) carding a 4-over 292 for third.
Other scores from the Apaches’ team include: T16, Wie Huang (75-71-79-74—299); T48, Adam Hawthorne (78-78-75-78—308); Gage Burham (83-NC-75-70—228), Ethan Dean (NC-81-75-81—237); and Evan O’Doherty (82-82-NC-NC—164).
Other members of TJC team include: Hunter Rudloff and Grayson Traweek.
Twelve teams competed at nationals and 79 players.
TJC has won seven national titles in NJCAA Division II — 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2008.
Five Apaches have won medalist honors — Brad Weesner (1996), Cameron Conway (1997), Stephen Knight (2004), Marc Rice (2008) and Ryan Mulvany (2012).
