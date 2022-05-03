The TJC golfers, led by medalist Adam Hawthorn, earned a national tournament berth by placing second on Tuesday in the NJCAA Division II South Central Regional in Wichita, Kansas.
The Apaches finished two strokes behind winner Mineral Area (Missouri) College in the 54-hole tournament held at Auburn Hills Golf Course.
Mineral Area carded a 6-over 888 (293-302-293) to TJC's 7-over 890 (295-300-295). There were seven teams entered and the top two teams go to nationals.
Hawthorn, a freshman from Edinburgh, Scotland, claimed medalist honors with a 4-under 212 (73-67-72). He won by four strokes over Mineral Area's Wil Clayton (73-72-71—216).
Two other Apache teammates finished in the Top 10 — Evan O'Doherty (7th, 72-75-75—222) and Gage Burnham (10th, 75-79-73—227). O'Doherty is a freshman from Loughrea, Ireland and Burnham is a sophomore from Haynesville, Louisiana.
Rounding out the Tyler Junior College team, coached by Sandy Terry, were Ethan Dean (T13, 75-79-75—229) and Tzu-Wei Huang (T15, 75-81-77—233). Dean is a sophomore from Kaufman and Huang is a sophomore from Bangkok, Thailand.
The NJCAA Division II National Tournament is scheduled for May 15-20 at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin, Missouri.
The Apaches have won seven national championships (1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2008).
TJC will compete in NJCAA Division I beginning next season.
The TJC women's team will be competing in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament from May 9-12 at Mayfair Country Club in Sanford, Florida.