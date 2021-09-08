Tyler Junior College, led by silver medalist Max Reynolds, finished third on Wednesday in the SCU Raising Cane's Fall Invitational in Oklahoma City.
The Apache Ladies squad, paced by Madison Brown and J'Dee Stovall, placed fourth.
Southwestern Christian University hosted the tournament at Lake Hefner Golf Club. The men played the North course and the women's tourney was on the South course.
MEN
Host SCU won the team event with a 22-under 842 (282-285-275), followed by Dodge City (Kansas) at 855 (287-286-282) and TJC at 856 (293-282-281). There were 13 schools entered.
Reynolds, who carded a 10-under 62 during the second round on Monday, finished at 9-under 207. He had other rounds of 74 and a final round of 71. Leonardo Ruggieri of SCU won medalist honors with a 10-under 206 (67-69-70). Guz Fritz, also of SCU, was third at 8-under 208 (63-73-72).
TJC's Gage Burnham finished in the Top 10 with a 4-under 212. He was in seventh place with rounds of 71-72-69.
Other Apache golfers were: T22, Wei Huang, 74-75-69—218; T25, Ethan Dean, 74-74-72—220; and 39, Adam Hawthorn, 78-74-73—225.
WOMEN
Oklahoma City University won the women's tournament with a 16-under 560 (280-280). Dodge City was second at 593 (294-299), followed by Redlands (Oklahoma) at 605 (298-307) and TJC at 609 (310-299). There were 14 schools entered.
Reagan Chaney of OCU was medalist with an 11-under 133 (64-69). She was followed by teammate Paige Wood at 7-under 137 (69-68). Tying for third were Dodge City's Thitapha Iamtragul (72-68—140) and OCU's Natalie Gough (71-69—140).
Brown (76-72) and Stovall (74-73) tied for 13th with 4-over 148. Other TJC golfers were: T30, Ebba Klippinger (82-75—157); T32, Ali Boswell (79-79—158) and T35, Lucy Holbrough (80-80—160).