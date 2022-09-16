Tyler Junior College, led by three Apache Ladies in the top 10, placed second in the Texas Intercollegiate Golf Tournament held Sept. 12-13 at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton.
On the men’s side, the Apaches placed fourth.
WOMEN
Host Texas Wesleyan won with a 966 (314-316-336), followed by TJC 1,007 (335-323-349) and McLennan 1,009 (325-338-346).
There were seven teams in the field.
Raeleigh Davidson, of McLennan, won medalist honors with a 234 (75-77-82), followed by TWU’s Natalie Miksovska at 239 (74-75-90).
TJC’s Azul Amezcua tied for third with a 241 (79-79-83). Also in third was TWU’s Malisone Chanthapanya (80-80-81).
Also in the top 10 for Tyler were Taylor-Rose Hubbard (6, 84-75-85—244) and Lucy Holbrough (9, 82-80-93—255).
Other Apache Lady golfers were Jordan Davis (16, 90-89-88—267) and J’Dee Stovall (28, 90-94-97—281).
MEN
Texas Wesleyan also won the men’s title with a 902 (302-295-305). The Rams were followed by Houston-Victoria (916), Oklahoma City (925) and TJC (936). Rounding out the field were Texas A&M-San Antonio (944), Benedictine-Mesa (945), Texas Wesleyan II (949), Texas Wesleyan III (949) and Science & Arts of Oklahoma (966).
Tyler was led by Max Reynolds (75-77-81—233) and Gage Burnham (82-75-76—233) who tied for 15th. Other Apache golfers were Hunter Rudloff (25, 80-76-82—238), Johan Bredenkamp (T36, 92-69-81—242) and Wei Huang (T41, 82-82-82—246). Adam Hawthorn competed as a medalist and tied for 22nd (75-83-79—237).
TWU’s Juan Ricardo Davila Bone earned medalist honors with a 216 (71-72-73). He was followed by TCU’s Ethan Dial (73-68-82—223). Tying for third were TWU’s Agustin Marquez (75-76-73—224) and OKC’s Alex Bloxham (74-69-81—224).