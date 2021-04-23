After a big victory in Oklahoma, the Tyler Junior College Apaches are looking for a win on Texas soil on Saturday.
The Apaches (2-2, 1-2 SWJCFC) take on rival and No. 2 Kilgore College (4-0, 4-0) on Earl Campbell Field at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
This will be the 125th meeting of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference teams with TJC holding a 62-60-2 series lead.
Tyler has won two straight after starting the season 0-2. The two clubs have one common opponent — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Both games were in Miami, Oklahoma, with the Apaches winning 24-17 on April 17 while the Rangers won 14-13 on April 3.
Quarterback Brendon Strickland, a freshman from Princeton, directs the TJC attack, hitting on 69 of 150 passing attempts for 1,012 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Former John Tyler Lion Roderick Hawkins is tops in rushing with 258 yards and a TD on 65 carries.
Joshua McDowell, of Jacksonville, has gathered in 18 catches for 138 yards and two TDs. Other top receivers for TJC are Rowry Bailey (14-160, TD) and Jostein Clarke (9-222, TD).
Defensively, linebacker Ronald Caldwell and LB James Neal both have 21 tackles with Kobe Adams leading in sacks with two.
KC is more of a running team with Kennieth Lacy (34-448, 3 TDs) and Garrison Johnson (31-215, 2 TDs) leading the way. Malcolm Mays is the quarterback, hitting on 26 of 43 attempts for 413 yards with two TDs. He has rushed for two touchdowns.
KC has forced 13 turnovers (8 interceptions, 5 fumble recoveries), while the Apaches have forced seven turnovers (4 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries).
RIVALS
KC has won five in a row and eight of nine against the Apaches. The teams first met back in 1947, with Tyler earning a 7-6 win. Kilgore and Tyler played twice for the first time in 1960, but the teams have met twice in a season 47 other times and played each other three times during the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. The two ties came in 1970 and 1978. In 1970, the tie was the lone blemish on Kilgore’s 6-0-1 run in conference play, and in 1978, the tie was the lone blemish on a 10-0-1 KC season that saw the Rangers defeat Jones (Mississippi) in the Garland Bowl to end the year as the JC Gridwire National Champion.
The Rangers and Apaches have played four overtime games — 2000 (TJC, 34-28, in triple overtime), 2009 (TJC, 40-37 in double OT), 2010 (TJC, 30-27 in OT) and 2019 (KC, 34-28 in double OT). KC and Tyler have met once in a bowl game, with Kilgore notching a 14-7 win over the Apaches in the Red River Bowl in Bedford back in 2001 to cap a perfect 12-0 season.
TJC’s last win against the Rangers was in 2017, a 22-8 victory in Kilgore.
TICKETS
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, ticketing and entry points to the stadium have been adjusted and capacity will be limited. The entrance at Gate 3 will be limited to individuals on pass lists only. To enter through this gate you must be on a pass list for the football team, Apache Cheer, Apache Band, Apache Belles or the athletic department.
All other fans (home and visitors) will be directed to the entrance at Gate 7. This includes all Tyler Junior College students and employees showing a College ID as well as all general admission tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day of the game and all sales are cash only. All general admission tickets are $5 with children 12 and under admitted free. Tyler Junior College students and employees are free with a College ID. Fans entering through Gate 7 are encouraged to sit on that side of the stadium.
All fans are asked to wear a face covering when entering and moving about the stadium and to appropriately social distance from others. All seating for the spring will be general admission only and there are no reserved seats or season tickets.
Jack Stallard of the Longview News-Journal contributed to this report.