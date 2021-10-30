Freshman Matthew O'Brien kicked a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the game to lift the No. 14 Tyler Junior College Apaches to a 22-20 victory over Cisco College on Saturday at Chesley Field in Cisco.
O'Brien, from New Braunfels, was 5 for 5 on FGs as he helped rally the Apaches to the win as Tyler improves to 5-3 on the season and jumps into second place by itself in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference with a 4-2 mark. The Wranglers, the defending conference champion, fall to 4-4 and 3-3. On the season, O'Brien is 14 for 14 on field goal attempts.
TJC concludes the regular season next Saturday at Kilgore, a 34-19 winner over Trinity Valley. The Apaches and Rangers will meet at 3 p.m. at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
No. 8 New Mexico Military (7-1, 5-1) has clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, followed by TJC. Tied for third are Blinn (5-3, 3-3), TVCC (5-3, 3-3), Cisco and Kilgore (4-4, 3-3). They are followed by Navarro (4-4, 2-4) and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (3-5, 1-5).
Other games next Saturday have Blinn at NEO, 1 p.m.; Cisco at Navarro, 3 p.m.; and Trinity Valley at NMMI, 4 p.m. The top four teams made the playoffs. With TJC having beaten Blinn and Cisco to hold the tiebreaker, it's believed the Apaches are in the playoffs no matter what they do at KC. However, a win means Tyler will host a playoff game. A loss probably means either third (with a likely return visit to Kilgore on consecutive weeks) or fourth (a roadtrip to Roswell, New Mexico).
Trailing 20-19, the Apache defense forced Cisco to punt, taking over at their own 10. Quarterback General Booty engineered the winning drive, first hitting Caleb Forest, who appeared to be stopped after six yards, but managed 20 more yards. Then it appeared Booty was going to be sacked, only to break away and run some 20 yards to the Wrangler 36.
Later Booty connected with Jeremiah Cooley to the 29-yard line. After spiking the ball with 7 seconds on the clock, Cisco took consecutive timeouts to try and ice O'Brien.
Instead he was Matty Ice and booted the 46-yard game-winner that set off a wild celebration by the Apaches.
The Apaches started the game fast as Azhaun Williams scored on a 65-yard run in the first quarter. O'Brien made the PAT and TJC led 7-0.
After an interception, Cisco threatened but had to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Kaleb Cue to pull within 7-3 with 4:59 on the clock.
TJC went up 13-3 on field goals by O'Brien 25 and 39.
The Wranglers pulled within 13-10 just 14 seconds before halftime when Christian Moseley scored on a 33-yard TD pass.
The Apaches took the second half kickoff but failed on fourth down near midfield. Three plays later, Travis Dixon scored on a 14-yard run. Cue booted the PAT for a 17-13 lead with 10:44 of the third.
Later Cue added a 20-yard field goal to put CC up 20-13 in the third quarter. O'Brien made FG of 20 (14:09, fourth) and 46 (12:10, fourth) to bring Tyler within 20-19, setting up the dramatic finish.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The No. 1-ranked TJC Apache Ladies soccer team (18-0) opens the playoffs on Sunday, hosting No. 16 Angelina College (11-4) in the Region XIV semifinal. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Pat Hartley Field. ... The TJC men’s basketball team opens the season by taking on Southwestern Christian College at Wagstaff Gymnasium on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ... The No. 7 Apaches soccer team (14-2) will host a playoff game on Tuesday. Time and opponent to be determined. ... The No. 2 nationally ranked TJC Apache Ladies basketball will open their season against Southwestern Christian as well, at 2 p.m. Friday in Waco. The contest is part of the McLennan Classic. TJC also plays on Saturday, Nov. 6 against McLennan (6 p.m.).