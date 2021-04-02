After last week's impressive, but disappointing loss, Apache fans were excited about their football team.
This week the performance was not the same as Tyler Junior College fell to No. 10 Trinity Valley Community College, 42-10, on beautiful Friday afternoon in Tyler.
The Cardinals used a punt return for a TD, two interceptions (Ian Massey, BJ Sculark Jr.) and a stout defensive line to halt the Apaches on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
TVCC improves to 2-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play, while TJC falls to 0-2.
Apache defenders picked off two passes — one each by Taj Bickham (sophomore DB, New Orleans) and James Neal (sophomore LB, Paris) — to highlight the TJC effort.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Cardinals used four minutes and 33 seconds to forge ahead 21-0.
In that span, TVCC running back Cordrick Dunn (4-yard run), Joedrick Collier (62 punt return) and Cameron Collier (10-yard run) scored TDs with Christopher Esqueda-Alman hitting all three PATs. The 21-0 lead was too much for TJC to overcome.
The Apaches did scramble within 21-10 at a halftime. TJC had a first-and-goal inside the 10, but had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Pedro Yeverino with 4:42 left in the second quarter.
Then Neal picked off a pass at midfield and brought the ball to the 32. TJC moved to the one but found itself back at the 25 after losses and a penalty. But on third-and-goal quarterback Brendon Strickland found Rowry Bailey for a 25-yard TD. Yeverino's kick pulled the Apaches within 21-10 with 1:25 left in the half.
However, the running of Andrew Henry and the passing of Matt Morrissey were took much for TJC as TVCC scored two TDs in the third quarter and one in the fourth.
Tyler returns to play on Saturday, April 10, hosting RPA College Prep. Kickoff is scheduled to 1 p.m.
---
No. 10 Trinity Valley 42, Tyler JC 10
Trinity Valley 0 21 14 7 — 42
Tyler 0 10 0 0 — 10
Second Quarter
TVCC — Cordrick Dunn 4 run (Christopher Esqueda-Alman kick), 13:11
TVCC — Joedrick Lewis 62 punt return (Esqueda-Alman kick), 11:03
TVCC — Cameron Collier 10 run (Esqueda-Alman kick), 8:38
TJC — FG Pedro Yeverino 25, 4:42
TJC — Rowry Bailey 25 pass from Brendon Strickland (Yeverino kick), 1:25
Third Quarter
TVCC — Jamon Mack 6 pass from Matt Morrissey (Esqueda-Alman kick), 8:08
TVCC — Morrissey 1 run (Esqueda-Alman kick), 2:58
Fourth Quarter
TVCC — Justin Cain 18 pass from Tucker Yarbrough (Esqueda-Alman kick), 8:06
---
TVCC TJC
First Downs 21 15
Rushes-Yards 41-156 31-38
Passing Yards 272 206
Total Yards 428 244
C-A-I 27-48-2 18-45-3
Punts-Ave. 8-43.1 9-35.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 13-91 7-62
---
Individual Statistics
RUSH — Trinity Valley, Andrew Henry, 15-82, Cordrick Dunn 9-30, Matt Morrissey 7-25, Riggs McDonald 2-18, Montavein Hunt 1-3, Zion Hester 2-2, Tucker Yarbrough 1-(-4), Team 1-(-5). Tyler, Azhuan Dingle 5-33, Roderick Hawkins 11-33, Cameron Collier 1-7, Jacob Berry 3-6, Julian Johnson 1-(-4), Brendon Strickland 9-(-36), Team 1-(-1).
PASS — Trinity Valley, Matt Morrissey 18-27-2-171, Tucker Yarbrough 4-6-0-49, Riggs McDonald 3-3-0-45, Jordan Davis 2-2-0-7. Tyler, Brendon Strickland 18-45-2-206.
RECEIVING — Trinity Valley, Korey King 5-45, Jordan Davis 3-42, Julian Johnson 3-29, Keonta Nixon 3-24, Dimitrios Mitsopoulos 3-4, Andrew Henry 2-44, Jaquavion Lloyd 2-27, Jamon Mack 2-11, Zion Hester 1-18, Justin Cain 1-18, Rashad Beecham 1-10, Ben Taylor 1-1. Tyler, Rowry Bailey 6-80, Nicodem Rempert 4-64, Jeremiah Cooley 3-40, Joshua McDowell 3-7, Terry Smith 1-8, Azhuan Dingle 1-7.