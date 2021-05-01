The Apaches had some highlights on Earl Campbell Field on Saturday, including a 96-yard kickoff return a touchdown by Jalen Moore, an interception by Taj Bickham and punter Hamilton Williams scooped up a blocked kick and rambled 30 yards for a touchdown.
But it was the Broncos of New Mexico Military Institute that made the most plays, scoring early and late, to capture a 66-21 win over Tyler Junior College in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
TJC falls to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.
The Broncos are 3-3 both on the season and in league play.
Despite the almost 600-mile trip from Roswell, New Mexico to Tyler, the Broncos had fresh legs and jetted out to a 31-0 first quarter lead.
NMMI's Malik Phillips returned the opening kickoff 80 yards to the Tyler 15. The Apaches gave up one yard, forcing a field goal try and Broncos' kicker William Testa hit the right upright on a 31-yard attempt. TJC must have thought it would be its lucky day, but it was not to be.
The Apaches were three-and-out and the punt went to the NMMI 49. Two plays later, quarterback Diego Pavia tossed a 50-yard TD pass to Terrence Moore. Testa's PAT was good and Broncos led 7-0.
NMMI had the ball bouncing their way. While leading 24-0, Pavia hit tight end Tyrese Hall for 22 yards and as he was going into the end zone, he fumbled but teammate Jayden Swink recovered the ball for a TD with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.
With a 38-0 halftime lead, the Apaches' Moore excited the home crowd in the third quarter. He took the football at the four, fumbled, picked it up at the 10 and raced to his left, following his blocks and then cutback after midfield and galloped into the end zone. Pedro Yeverineo made the PAT.
Later in the fourth quarter, TJC's Chris Winters scored on a 10-yard run and Jeremiah Cooley snagged a 10-yard TD pass from Landry Kinne, who came in and sparked the Apaches at QB.
NMMI's Philllips added an 89-yard kickoff return for a TD.
Also, with 4 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Broncos' Ephriam Tuliloa tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Jaylin Smith.
Winters led the Apaches on the ground with 80 yards on 14 carries. Kinne hit on 6 of 10 for 75 yards. Jostein Clarke paced TJC with four catches for 67 yards.
Tyler had 197 yards rushing and 109 yards passing for 306 total yards. The Broncos rushed for 298 yards and passed for 166 for a total of 464.
Pavia led the Broncos with 81 yards rushing and two TDs on 10 carries and he threw for 87 yards (5-of-10) and two touchdowns. Anthony Grant had 89 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
The 66 points was the most the Apaches have given up since 2016, a 65-41 loss to Trinity Valley in Tyler.
The Apaches return to play next Saturday, traveling to Brenham to meet Blinn College. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Cub Stadium. TJC returns to Tyler on May 15 to meet Cisco College in a 3 p.m. kickoff.
The Broncos are scheduled to meet Northeastern Oklahoma A&M next Saturday at 2 p.m. at Wigwam Stadium Stadium in Seminole, Texas.
In other SWJCFC games, Trinity Valley 31, Blinn 14; Iowa Western 48, NE Oklahoma 0; and Cisco 41, Navarro 24.
Kilgore defeated Southern-Shreveport, 50-14, on Thursday.