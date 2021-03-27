CORSICANA — March Madness made its way into the junior college football opener between TJC and Navarro on Saturday.
In fact, the Apaches and Bulldogs were on pace to outscore Oregon State and Loyola-Chicago at one point.
The entertaining game came down to the wire as No. 8 Navarro College squeezed by Tyler Junior College, 53-50, on blustery afternoon at Community National Bank and Trust Field.
"We're disappointed not coming away with a win," TJC second-year coach Thomas Rocco said. "The kids played hard. We did a lot of things right, but we made enough mistakes to walk away with a loss."
It had been 518 days since the Apaches had played a football. The fall season was ditched for the spring because of COVID-19. There was a good crowd of socially distanced fans.
While the offenses dominated it was a key defense play that swung the Southwest Junior College Football Conference game into the favor of the Bulldogs.
As the teams were exchanging leads in the second half, Navarro had just found the end zone (2-yard run by Jakobi Holland and two-point conversion on a pass from Dodge Delozier to Tru Edwards) to go up 46-43 with 6:47 showing.
The Apaches' freshman quarterback Brendon Strickland had performed brilliantly but after the kickoff, NC's Tyrecus Davis made a great play on a pass play near the sideline, snatching the ball at the 40-yard and taking it in for the pivotal TD. The PAT put Navarro up 53-43.
TJC got within 53-50 on Strickland's 25-yard TD pass to Azhuan Dingle and extra point by Pedro Yeverino with 4:56 on the clock. The Apaches tried an onside kick, but the Bulldogs recovered and were able to run out the clock with three first downs.
"That kid (Davis) made a good play," Rocco said. "We ran a hitch and that kid sniffed it out, jumped it, and took it the end zone.
"I was proud of the O-Line and their protection, the quarterback had a lot of time today (Strickland was not sacked). The receivers did a good job on the one-and-one battles. Our freshman quarterback, Brendon Strickland, stepped up to the plate and looked like he belonged."
The Apaches outgained the Bulldogs, 626 yards to 535.
TJC's freshmen running backs Roderick Hawkins (John Tyler graduate) and Dingle both went over 100 yards. Hawkins rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts. He had big runs of 54 and 29 yards and scored on a 2-yard carry.
Dingle, of Bayonne, New Jersey, added 117 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, including a 77-yard dash. He scored on runs of 20 and 19 yards. He also hauled in a TD pass.
Strickland connected on 22 of 42 attempts for 386 yards, three TDs and two interceptions. Along with his toss to Dingle, he hit Jacksonville tight end Joshua McDowell for a 7-yard score (bruising run to get in end zone) and 35 yards to Jeremiah Cooley.
McDowell had six catches for 37 yards and Jostein Clarke had four snags for 110 yards.
Navarro QB Dodge Delozier connected on 37 of 50 for 369 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Jakobi Holland led the Bulldogs with 113 yards and two rushing TDs on 23 carries. He also had eight receptions for 23 yards and a TD.
Jacob Humphrey recovered a fumble for the Apaches, while C.J. Bosket grabbed a loose ball for the Bulldogs.
Jalen Moore caused a Navarro WR to fumble and ball bounded backward out of the end zone for a safety.
The Tyler offensive line included left tackle Alex Harkey, left guard Joshua “Chevy” Echeverria, center Jaquon Lyons, right Chance Billington and right tackle Michael Ondelacy. Harkey was tossed from the game for throwing a punch, Rocco said.
The Apaches were hurt when they had first-and-goal inside the five on two occassions, but had to settle for field goals.
TJC returns to play on Friday, hosting Trinity Valley Community College on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit New Mexico Military on Saturday.
Others results in the SWJCFC were: Kilgore 56, Blinn 21; Cisco 31, New Mexico Military 20; and Trinity Valley 29, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 10.
---
No. 8 Navarro 53, Tyler 50
Tyler 10 9 10 21 — 50
Navarro 14 10 14 15 — 53
First Quarter
TJC — FG Pedro Yeverino 31, 11:04
NC — Jeremiah Aaron 47 pass from Dodge Delozier (Alexis Lopez kick), 10:01
NC — Louis Moore 35 pass from Delozier (Lopez kick), 5:56
TJC — Jeremiah Cooley 35 pass from Brendon Strickland (Yeverino kick), 4:31
Second Quarter
NC — FG Lopez 31, 11:53
TJC — Safety, fumble went out of end zone, 9:37
TJC — Roderick Hawkins 2 run (Yeverino kick), 5:39
NC — Moore 35 pass from Delozier (Lopez kick, :24
Third Quarter
NC — Jakobi Holland 13 pass from Delozier (Lopez kick), 10:17
TJC — Azhuan Dingle 20 run (Yeverino kick), 7:51
TJC — FG Yeverino 24, 3:11
NC — Holland 5 run (Lopez kick), 1:17
Fourth Quarter
TJC — Dingle 19 run (Yeverino kick), 14:20
TJC — Joshua McDowell 7 pass from Strickland (Yeverino kick), 9:30
NC — Holland 2 run (Delozier pass to Tru Edwards), 6:47
NC — Tyrecus Davis 40 interception return (Lopez kick), 6:23
TJC — Dingle 25 pass from Strickland (Yeverino kick), 4:56
---
TJC NC
First Downs 23 28
Rushes-Yards 28-240 38-166
Passing Yards 386 369
Total Yards 626 535
C-A-I 22-42-2 37-50-0
Punts-Ave. 3-41.3 5-38.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 11-86 12-92
---
Individual Statistics
RUSH — Tyler, Roderick Hawkins 21-121, Azhuan Dingle 5-117, Brendon Strickland 1-3, Team 1-(-1). Navarro, Jakobi Holland 23-113, Elijah Hines 9-33, Isaiah Robinson 4-27, Team 1-(-2), Dodge Delozier 1-(-5).
PASS — Tyler, Brendon Strickland 22-42-2-386. Navarro, Dodge Delozier 37-50-0-369.
RUSH — Tyler, Joshua McDowell 6-37, Jostein Clarke 4-110, Rowry Bailey 4-45, Nicodem Rempert 3-91, Jeremiah Cooley 3-80, Azhuan Dingle 2-23. Navarro, Tru Edwards 9-72, Jakobi Holland 8-23, Jeremiah Aaron 6-107, Louis Moore 6-64, Quentin Lee 3-36, Elijah Hines 3-19, Karl Reynolds 2-3.