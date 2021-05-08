In his first start at quarterback for TJC, Landry Kinne threw for four touchdowns to lead the Apaches to a 37-31 win over Blinn College on Saturday at Cub Stadium in Brenham.
Kinne, freshman from Waco La Vega, rallied Tyler Junior College to its third win of the spring. TJC is 3-4 on the season and 2-4 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. The Buccaneers fall to 1-6 overall and 0-6 in league.
The Apaches had the 20 mph wind at their backs in the first and fourth quarters and it proved to be a difference.
Kinne tossed TD passes to Jeremiah Cooley (33 yards, 52 yards), Rowry Bailey (6 yards) and Jostein Clarke (20 yards).
TJC took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
Kinne led the Apaches on a nine-play, 65-yard drive, topped off by the 33-yard TD toss to Cooley. Pedro Yeverino booted the PAT and Tyler led 7-0 with 10:06 showing.
Later, TJC got inside the five-yard line on pass from Kinne to Nicodem Rempert. However, the Apaches could not punch it in so Yeverino kicked a 20-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 4:39 showing.
Blinn used the wind in the second period to score 18 straight points to take an 18-10 halftime advantage.
Quarterback Chandler Rogers put the Buccaneers on the board with a five-yard run at the 14:16 mark. Later, Ben Langston returned an interception 33 yards for a TD. Blinn went for two and converted as Rogers connected with Chase Davidson as the Bucs led 15-10 at 13:02.
Erik Michel kicked a 19-yard field goal at 8:23 as Blinn led 18-10 at halftime.
The Apaches got a break in the third quarter when the Blinn punter dropped the snap and then whiffed on the kick attempt and TJC recovered the ball at the Buc 25. On the next play, running back Kenneth Bivins, a freshman from San Antonio, burst up the middle for a 25-yard TD. Yeverino kicked the PAT and Tyler was within 18-17 with 13:28 on the clock.
The Apaches' usual running backs of Roderick Hawkins, Azhuan Dingle and Chris Winters were all out due to injuries.
However, the Buccaneers answered back with the next 10 points. First, Rogers threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Mueller to extend the lead to 25-17 at the 10:23 mark. Then, Blinn pulled ahead 28-17 when Michel kicked a 47-yard field goal with 7:08 showing.
But the Apaches scored against the wind again as Kinne tossed a screen pass to Cooley, who took it 52 yards to the end zone. Yeverino made the extra point as TJC pulled within 28-24 with 1:24 left in the third quarter.
Tyler then scored the first two TDs of the fourth period to take a 37-28 advantage.
With 11:51 showing, Kinne threw a 6-yard TD pass to Bailey. Yeverino kicked the point-after and TJC had the lead, 31-28.
About two-minutes later, Kinne found Jostein Clarke on a 20-yard TD pass. There was a bad snap on the extra point and TJC led 37-31.
Blinn pulled within 37-31 when Michel kicked a 30-yard field goal with 4:52 showing.
TJC was able to run out the clock after Yeverino booted a 70-yard punt that Blinn returner Henry Thomas touched inside the five and Tyler recovered.
The Apaches ran out the clock for the win.
TJC's Kobe Savage also had an interception.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, May 15, hosting league-leader Cisco. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Buccaneers will conclude the season against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on the same Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Cub Stadium.
In other SWJCFC games on Saturday: No. 5 Cisco upset No. 3 Kilgore, 37-20, in Kilgore; No. 7 Trinity Valley won over Navarro, 47-27, in Corsicana; and New Mexico Military downed Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 34-0, in Seminole.