After playing high school football as well as his first year of collegiate ball in West Texas, Jeremiah Cooley was ready for a change.
Cooley contacted the Tyler Junior College coaching staff and the next day his older brother Michael Fenton was driving him to East Texas. He fell in love with Tyler and the TJC campus, becoming an Apache.
"Everything is green with trees everywhere," smiled the 6-3, 220-pounder who graduated from Big Spring High School. "It was a nice change of scenery. I heard TJC was a good school and this is such a beautiful campus."
Cooley and his fellow Apaches (0-1) have their home opener on Good Friday against No. 10 Trinity Valley Community College (1-0) on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m.
"We are ready to play at home this week," said Cooley, who will major either in business or nursing. "I thought we did some good things last week (53-50 loss to No. 7 Navarro). We just need to clean up a few things and correct some mistakes. We have a squad, offensive- and defensive-wise. We can put up numbers and stop teams. We just have to work a couple things out and get on track this week."
Cooley had three catches for 80 yards, including a 35-yard TD reception, against Navarro.
Cooley played at UT Permian Basin during the 2019 season as a true freshman. He saw action in 10 games for the Falcons, hauling in 23 receptinos for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
Cooley competed in the 2019 West Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Myrle Greathouse All-Star Classic in Abilene. He had 146 receiving yards and two touchdown repections in the game held at Shotwell Stadium.
James Neal, a sophomore from Paris, led the Apaches with 11 tackles against Navarro, followed by Darryl Minor Jr. (freshman LB, Lake Dallas) and Jalen Moore (freshman DB, Camden, Arkansas) with eight and seven tackles, respectively. ... Ralph Carter (freshman DL, New Orleans) and Billy Pullen (freshman DL, Kaufman) had sacks. ... TJC had 8.5 tackles for loss — Neal had two with one each by Moore, Carter, O'Tay Baker (So., LB, Mesquite), Kobe Savage (Fr., DB, Paris), Ronald Caldwell (Fr., LB, Cedar Park)and Matt Mitchell (So., DL, Dallas). Javasia Brunson (Fr., DL, Lufkin) was credited for .5. ... Tyler Robertson (Fr., DB, Forney) and Jacob Humphrey (So., DL, Lake Charles, Louisiana) forced fumbles while Moore and Brunson broke up passes.