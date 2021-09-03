The last time the Apache football team hoisted a conference championship trophy was in 2000.
The last time the TJC grid squad won a national championship was in 1960.
Tyler Junior College football coach Thomas Rocco, who is entering his third season as the Apache Chief, said it is time for the Black & Gold to get back on top.
“It has been 21 years since TJC football has won a conference championship and we are picked sixth this season,” Rocco noted of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference coaches and media polls. “TJC has the potential to be the best in anything we do. So it is time to represent the College the right way and go win a championship for it.”
That journey starts on Saturday when the Apaches play host to rival and No. 6 Kilgore College in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. It will be Armed Forces Day as the game will salute the American military.
“We want to compete on the national level and to do that we have to beat these people on Highway 31 (Kilgore, Trinity Valley, Navarro) and the state,” Rocco said. “Then to go out to New Mexico (against New Mexico Military) and get a win out there and NEO is coming to us this year.
“We have our work cut out for us. People can expect us to play hard and execute at a high level.”
AJ Smith is new to the program as the offensive coordinator. He has a long coaching career, although he is 31. He coached under June Jones with the XFL Houston Roughnecks where he was wide receivers coach. He has coached in high school as well as at SMU, UCLA, Northwestern State, among others. He has a degree from Louisiana-Lafayette, where he also coached.
In 2010, Smith became the youngest offensive coordinator in the state of Louisiana at age 21 at West St. Mary High in Baldwin, Louisiana.
Matt Gordon returns as defensive coordinator.
Before kickoff Rocco said he will decide who will start at quarterback, the two contenders are football royalty with Landry Kinne, who started the final two games of the season for the Apaches in the spring, and General Booty, a freshman from Allen. Landry’s father Gary Joe Kinne was a star at Baylor, his grandfather was on the 1960 TJC national championship team and his brother former collegiate standout and current UCF offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne.
The 6-3 Booty’s mother is the sister of former Arkansas and longtime NFL QB Joe Ferguson. His grandfather was a highly touted quarterback at Shreveport (Louisiana) Woodlawn and played at Arkansas and Mississippi State. His father (Abram Booty) played in the NFL and still holds records as a receiver at LSU. His uncle, John David Booty, started at USC where he won two Rose Bowls and played in the NFL and Josh Booty, another uncle, was in the NFL and was the No. 5 overall selection in the 1993 MLB Draft by the Florida Marlins.
Rocco said both are talented and can play quarterback in college football.
Leading the way at running back is Azhaun Dingle, a sophomore from Bayonne, New Jersey. Dingle is 6-1, weighs 230 and runs a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash.
Receivers include returners Jeremiah Cooley, who Rocco says can play major college ball, and Nick Rempert, who has an offer from Tulsa, among others.
Up front Rocco said the team is young and needs to develop, although they are progressing.
Defensively, he feels the linebackers will lead the team. Included in the unit are Xavier Benson, a sophomore transfer from Texarkana Pleasant Grove who started at Texas Tech, and returners Adrian Johnson and Daryl Minor. Rocco is very high on a couple of freshmen — Connor Clay (Athens) and Austin Skoglund (Austin Vandegrift).
The secondary is led by hard-hitting Kobe Savage (Paris), along with Jalen Moore, Justice Clemons, and Jaylon Shelton, who played quarterback at West Rusk. Also Ronnie Caldwell is moving from LB to nickel back. Moore was honorable mention as return specialist in the spring.
On the defensive line, Matt Mitchell and Billy Pullen are back and Tylerite Chris Harris, a freshman from Tyler Legacy, is battling for the nose guard position.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Kevin Vess, TJC athletic director, said, “We are back to having fans and pretty much normal operations.” Tickets are $5 general admission or $7 for the seatbacks and can be purchased at the gates or before the game at https://www.apacheathletics.com/apache-athletics-ticketing. Gates 3 and 7 will be used. ... The Apache Belles, Apache Band and Kilgore Rangerettes and Kilgore Band are scheduled to perform at halftime. ... Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. ... TJC’s SWJCFC titles were in 1969, 1971, 1974, 1979, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1991, 1992, 1993 and 2000.
---
Tyler Junior College Football Schedule
Sept. 4 vs. Kilgore 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Navaro 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Resolution Prep 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Trinity Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. NE Oklahoma A&M 11 a.m.
Oct. 16 at New Mexico Military 3 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Blinn 3 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Cisco 3 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Kilgore 3 p.m.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS